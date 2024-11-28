How to block spam calls and messages on Jio network?

Are you receiving an increasing number of spam calls and SMS messages daily? Do calls and messages continue to arrive from new numbers even after blocking them? Reliance Jio offers a simple solution to this problem.

First Published Nov 28, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Are you overwhelmed by daily spam calls related to promotions, advertisements, loans, and credit cards? Cybercriminals utilize AI and machine learning for spam calls. Reliance Jio now offers a simple solution.

Jio users can block unwanted calls and SMS with a single click in the MyJio app. This helps avoid daily irritations and problems. Block spam calls and SMS for peace of mind.

Blocking spam calls and messages via the Jio app won't affect OTPs and important messages from trusted brands. You can block all spam calls or allow some promotional calls.

Do Not Disturb option: Activate Do Not Disturb (DND) on Jio to block spam calls, SMS, and some telemarketing calls.

MyJio DND Service: Users can customize DND to block calls and messages from various categories like banking, real estate, education, healthcare, and travel.

Even with full spam blocking, calls and SMS from network providers and government agencies will still come through. Users can choose full spam blocking for maximum protection.

