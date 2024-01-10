Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yes definitely' in encounter with Speed (WATCH)

In a viral video on X, Ronaldo Nazario, hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, admits knowing iconic Indian batter Virat Kohli with a resounding 'definitely yes'.

In a recent viral video circulating on social media, a fascinating conversation unfolded between American online streamer and YouTuber Speed and the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario. The brief yet intriguing exchange has ignited discussions across the sports community, adding a new layer of curiosity to the already captivating world of athletes. Let's delve into the details of this viral encounter and explore the excitement it has sparked among fans.

The video begins with an inquiry from Speed, directed towards Ronaldo Nazario, about Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer. The question posed by Speed is direct and incites curiosity – "Do you know Virat Kohli, he is the GOAT of cricket?!"

To help the former Real Madrid legend better understand who he was talking about, Speed showed a photograph of Virat Kohli.

Ronaldo, showing his familiarity with the cricket world, responds with a resounding "Yeah, definitely."

A thrilled Speed quickly reacts stating, "Even Ronaldo is a Kohli fan!"

This short but impactful interaction has set the internet abuzz, with fans from both cricket and football celebrating the crossover of two iconic sports figures.

The video is not just a casual exchange between two sports enthusiasts; it represents the interconnectedness of the global sports community. Ronaldo Nazario, hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, acknowledging being a fan of Virat Kohli, adds a layer of mutual respect and admiration between athletes of different disciplines. It highlights the universal language that transcends individual sports, bringing together fans and players in a shared celebration of sporting excellence.

Virat Kohli's recognition as the GOAT in cricket is a testament to his unparalleled achievements on the cricket field. As one of the modern-day cricketing legends, Kohli has consistently showcased exceptional batting prowess, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. His aggressive style, commitment to fitness, and leadership qualities have earned him a special place in the hearts of cricket fans worldwide. Ronaldo Nazario's acknowledgment further solidifies Kohli's stature as a global sports icon.

The video has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, triggering debates and discussions on social media platforms. Supporters of both Virat Kohli and Ronaldo Nazario have come together to celebrate the acknowledgment of greatness, fostering a sense of unity and shared passion for sports. The video has become a talking point, bringing joy to fans who relish the idea of their favorite athletes acknowledging and appreciating each other's achievements.