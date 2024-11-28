GADGET

iPhone 17 to Motorola Razr: 8 Super Smartphones Coming in 2025

1. iPhone 17

Apple's upcoming smartphone series in 2025 is the iPhone 17.

2. iPhone SE4

Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE4 is also coming next year.

3. Samsung

Samsung will release the Galaxy S25 series next year.

4. Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also be released in 2025.

5. Z Flip 7

Two variants of the Z Flip 7 will be coming from Samsung in 2025.

6. Xiaomi

Xiaomi will also release the 15 series in 2025. All eyes are on the 15 Pro.

7. Google Pixel 9A

Google Pixel 9A is also among the smartphones to be released in 2025.

8. Motorola

The Moto Razr 2025 lineup is also generating a lot of interest.

