    MS Dhoni's old video expressing desire to explore 'India first' resurfaces amid Maldives row (WATCH)

    Amidst calls from Indians to boycott the Maldives and appreciate the beauty of India's islands, an old video featuring former Indian skipper MS Dhoni expressing his desire to explore India has resurfaced, gaining viral attention on social media.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    In a notable show of unity, several revered former cricketers, including legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, and Suresh Raina, have spoken out against what they deemed as 'racist' comments made by public figures in the Maldives against India. The cricketers have urged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of Indian beaches in response to the controversial remarks.

    This development comes in the wake of derogatory and 'anti-India' statements from Maldivian ministers, leaders, and other public figures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory of Lakshadweep. The cricketing icons, with their vast fan following, have used their influence to condemn such remarks and promote unity.

    Amidst the support from current and former cricketers, an old video featuring the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resurfaced on social media platforms. In the video, Dhoni, known for guiding India to three ICC trophies – the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, expresses his desire to explore the scenic destinations within India.

    Dhoni, who is renowned for his achievements in international cricket, shared his thoughts on travel in the video.

    "Mostly, I do travel a lot but not for vacations. Frankly, if you ask me, I have not been to a lot of vacations. During my cricket playing time, mostly I would go to nations where cricket was there. I haven't seen a lot because I was like I have come here to play cricket, I will play cricket and come back. So, not a lot of fun that way," Dhoni said in the video.

    "My wife loves to travel. So, now our plan is… we are getting some time off, we want to travel. But we want to start from India. We have so many beautiful places over here. I would like to explore them first before heading to different places," the former Indian skipper added.

    In the context of Indian Premier League (IPL) updates, KS Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), revealed that Dhoni will soon resume training in preparation for IPL 2024. Following CSK's victorious campaign in IPL 2023, Dhoni underwent a left knee surgery in Mumbai, addressing issues that affected his movement during the tournament.

    Viswanathan also hinted at the commencement of CSK's preparatory camp in Chennai in the first week of March, signaling the team's preparations for the upcoming IPL season. With Dhoni's recovery and the support of cricketing legends against divisive remarks, the cricketing community seems poised to foster a spirit of harmony and appreciation for the beauty of India.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
