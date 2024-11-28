JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM amid political reshuffle (WATCH)

The JMM-led INDIA alliance secured a resounding victory in the recent state elections, with the bloc clinching 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured just 24 seats, marking a clear victory for the ruling alliance.

In a grand display of political strength and unity, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Thursday (November 28) was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a ceremony held in Ranchi. The swearing-in, which took place at 4 pm, was conducted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. This marks Soren's fourth term as Chief Minister of the state, a significant moment for both him and his party.

The event saw a show of support from key political figures across India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among the prominent leaders who attended the ceremony.

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda

The occasion was further graced by opposition leaders including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Congress' Tariq Anwar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and independent MP Pappu Yadav. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present.

Ahead of the oath-taking, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, expressed her gratitude for the people's support and said, "People have given their blessings, and I thank them."

The JMM-led INDIA alliance secured a resounding victory in the recent state elections, with the bloc clinching 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured just 24 seats, marking a clear victory for the ruling alliance.

'Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested

Hemant Soren, who retained his Barhait seat, won by a significant margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in the assembly elections.

Latest Videos