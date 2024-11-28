JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM amid political reshuffle (WATCH)

The JMM-led INDIA alliance secured a resounding victory in the recent state elections, with the bloc clinching 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured just 24 seats, marking a clear victory for the ruling alliance.

JMM leader Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM amid political reshuffle (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

In a grand display of political strength and unity, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Thursday (November 28) was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a ceremony held in Ranchi. The swearing-in, which took place at 4 pm, was conducted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. This marks Soren's fourth term as Chief Minister of the state, a significant moment for both him and his party.

The event saw a show of support from key political figures across India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among the prominent leaders who attended the ceremony.

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda

The occasion was further graced by opposition leaders including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Congress' Tariq Anwar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and independent MP Pappu Yadav. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present.

Ahead of the oath-taking, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, expressed her gratitude for the people's support and said, "People have given their blessings, and I thank them."

The JMM-led INDIA alliance secured a resounding victory in the recent state elections, with the bloc clinching 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured just 24 seats, marking a clear victory for the ruling alliance.

'Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested

Hemant Soren, who retained his Barhait seat, won by a significant margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in the assembly elections.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We will peel off ISKCON devotees skin Radical Muslims protest on Bangladesh streets amid unrest WATCH vkp

'We will peel off ISKCON devotees' skin': Radical Muslims protest on Bangladesh streets amid unrest (WATCH)

What is Japanese Encephalitis? Delhi reports first isolated case; all you need to know AJR

What is Japanese Encephalitis? Delhi reports first isolated case; all you need to know

Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON: Outrage as organization distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON: Outrage as organization distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das (WATCH)

Mahakumbh preparations to be completed by December 10: CM Yogi dmn

Mahakumbh preparations to be completed by December 10: CM Yogi

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Recent Stories

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look vkp

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives gcw

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon