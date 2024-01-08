BoycottMaldives: 9 stunning islands of 'Bharat' every Indian must explore for memorable getaways

Outrage over anti-India comments fuels #BoycottMaldives trend on social media, prompting Indians to rediscover the charm of domestic island destinations.

The recent controversy surrounding derogatory comments made by public figures in the Maldives against India has sparked widespread outrage among the Indian populace. This unexpected turn of events unfolded amidst a heated dispute over statements deemed 'anti-India' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory of Lakshadweep. The inflammatory remarks, made by Maldivian ministers, leaders, and public figures, have escalated tensions and led to a surge in the #BoycottMaldives hashtag on social media platforms. Indian citizens, expressing their displeasure and anger, are now reconsidering travel plans to the Maldives, traditionally a popular international tourist destination, as a form of protest against the perceived disrespect towards India.

However, it is important to note that India itself boasts numerous enchanting islands that offer stunning locales resembling international destinations. As the call to boycott the Maldives gains momentum, there is a growing emphasis on exploring the diverse and picturesque islands within India. Travel enthusiasts are encouraged to look beyond international destinations and discover the beauty and uniqueness of Indian islands, providing an alternative and fulfilling vacation experience without venturing abroad. Here's a look at 9 stunning islands you can visit in India:

1. Lakshadweep Islands Lakshadweep Islands, located in the Arabian Sea off the southwestern coast of India, form a mesmerizing archipelago of coral atolls and pristine beaches. Comprising 36 islands, only a few of which are inhabited, Lakshadweep is renowned for its turquoise lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life. The islands offer a tranquil escape, with an emphasis on sustainable tourism to preserve their natural beauty. Agatti, the gateway to the archipelago, welcomes visitors with its stunning coral gardens and crystal-clear waters, ideal for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. Besides its breathtaking natural landscapes, Lakshadweep showcases a unique blend of local culture and traditions, making it a hidden gem for those seeking an offbeat and idyllic tropical retreat in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

2. Swaraj Dweep, Andaman Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, is a captivating destination nestled within the Andaman archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, India. Renowned for its pristine white sandy beaches, lush tropical forests, and vibrant coral reefs, Swaraj Dweep is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. Radhanagar Beach, often acclaimed as one of the best beaches globally, boasts turquoise waters and breathtaking sunsets, making it a popular spot for leisure and relaxation. The island also offers thrilling water activities, including snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking, allowing visitors to explore the rich marine life and vibrant coral formations. Swaraj Dweep not only captivates with its natural beauty but also presents an opportunity to delve into the indigenous culture of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, creating a holistic and unforgettable travel experience.

3. Majuli Island, Assam Majuli, nestled in the heart of the Brahmaputra River in the northeastern state of Assam, stands as the largest river island in the world. This serene and culturally rich island is characterized by its lush landscapes, vibrant flora, and unique socio-cultural tapestry. Majuli has long been a hub for Assamese arts, literature, and classical dance, housing numerous Vaishnavite monasteries or "satras," which are centers of cultural and spiritual activities. The island's dynamic ecosystem and biodiversity add to its allure, attracting birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. As a river island, Majuli is vulnerable to erosion, posing environmental challenges that have led to concerted conservation efforts. Despite these challenges, Majuli remains a haven for those seeking a tranquil escape, offering a harmonious blend of nature, spirituality, and Assamese traditions.

4. Munroe Island, Kerala Munroe Island, situated at the confluence of Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River in the southern Indian state of Kerala, is a hidden gem that enchants visitors with its serene backwaters and lush greenery. Named after Colonel John Munroe, a British resident of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, the island is a tranquil retreat away from the bustling city life. The interconnected canals, waterways, and coconut groves paint a picturesque landscape, offering a perfect setting for canoe rides and houseboat cruises. Munroe Island is renowned for its vibrant rural life, and visitors can witness coir-making, boat-building, and fishing activities, providing an authentic glimpse into the local way of life. With its rich biodiversity, birdwatchers also find joy in exploring Munroe Island's mangrove forests, home to a variety of avian species. The island's unhurried pace and natural beauty make it an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful and immersive backwater experience in God's Own Country.

5. Rameshwaram Island, Tamil Nadu Rameshwaram Island, located in the Gulf of Mannar off the southeastern coast of India, is a sacred and historically significant destination revered by pilgrims and tourists alike. Renowned for its ancient Ramanathaswamy Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, the island holds immense religious importance in Hindu mythology. Pilgrims often undertake the pilgrimage to circumnavigate the island, a tradition known as "Pradakshina," as a form of penance and devotion. Apart from its spiritual significance, Rameshwaram offers stunning beaches, such as Dhanushkodi, known for its pristine sands and panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal. The island is also linked to the epic Ramayana, with the mythical bridge, Adam's Bridge or Rama Setu, believed to have been built by Lord Rama to reach Lanka, visible in the vicinity. Rameshwaram's unique blend of spirituality, history, and natural beauty makes it a compelling destination for those seeking a culturally enriching and tranquil experience.

6. Chorao Island, Goa Chorao Island, situated amidst the lush landscapes of the Mandovi River in Goa, is a serene and lesser-explored gem that offers a tranquil escape from the vibrant beaches and bustling markets of the mainland. Known for its rich biodiversity and scenic charm, the island is home to the Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, named after the renowned Indian ornithologist. This sanctuary is a haven for birdwatchers, providing a habitat for numerous species of local and migratory birds amidst its mangrove forests. Visitors can explore the island's winding pathways, discovering its traditional Goan villages, churches, and ancient temples that reflect a blend of Indian and Portuguese influences. Accessible by a ferry ride from Ribandar, Chorao Island offers a peaceful retreat where one can connect with nature, appreciate the tranquil backwaters, and witness the coexistence of traditional Goan life and vibrant ecosystems in a harmonious setting.

7. Diu Island, Daman and Diu Diu Island, located off the southern coast of Gujarat in western India, is a charming blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Connected to the mainland by a bridge, Diu is renowned for its pristine beaches, historic forts, and vibrant local culture. The island's Diu Fort, a 16th-century Portuguese stronghold, stands as a testament to its colonial past and offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Nagoa Beach, with its golden sands and gentle waves, is a popular spot for relaxation and water sports. Diu also boasts St. Paul's Church, known for its intricate woodwork and Baroque architecture. The island's unique mix of Indian and Portuguese influences is evident in its architecture, cuisine, and traditions. Additionally, Diu is declared as a Union Territory, ensuring a distinct administrative status. With a laid-back atmosphere and a rich historical legacy, Diu Island is a captivating destination for those seeking a peaceful coastal retreat with a touch of cultural exploration.

8. Pamban Island, Tamil Nadu Pamban Island, situated in the Gulf of Mannar in the southeastern part of India, is an island of historical and geographical significance. Connected to the mainland by the iconic Pamban Bridge, it is the second-longest sea bridge in India, providing a breathtaking passage over the Palk Strait. The island is home to the town of Rameshwaram, a revered pilgrimage site in Hinduism known for the Ramanathaswamy Temple. Pilgrims often consider circumambulating the island as a sacred ritual. Apart from its religious importance, Pamban Island offers picturesque landscapes, with pristine beaches like Dhanushkodi where the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean converge. The island's coastal beauty is complemented by its vibrant marine life and coral reefs, making it an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts and water sports enthusiasts. With a unique blend of spirituality, historical charm, and natural wonders, Pamban Island stands out as a captivating destination in the southern part of India.

9. Divar Island, Goa Divar Island, located in the Mandovi River, just a short ferry ride away from the bustling streets of Panaji in Goa, offers a tranquil escape with its laid-back charm and scenic landscapes. The island is known for its picturesque villages, winding roads, and old-world charm, providing visitors with a glimpse into Goa's rich history and cultural heritage. One of the island's highlights is the Our Lady of Piety Church, a centuries-old structure with a captivating façade and a peaceful ambience. Divar Island is also known for its scenic beauty, especially during the monsoon season when the landscape transforms into lush greenery. The Saptakoteshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is another significant landmark on the island, attracting both devotees and architecture enthusiasts. The island offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to explore the unhurried side of Goa, away from the popular beaches and nightlife. With its scenic landscapes, cultural richness, and a relaxed atmosphere, Divar Island provides a unique and offbeat experience for visitors seeking a more tranquil side of Goa.