UAE mandates police character certificates for employment visa of Pakistanis amid rise in beggars



Abu Dhabi: The UAE has tightened the conditions for Pakistani citizens to enter the country and seek employment. According to a report by 'The Tribune', UAE officials have informed Pakistani authorities that citizens must now present a character certificate from their local police stations before being allowed entry into the UAE.

The report, citing representatives from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA), states that this new requirement mandates that a character certificate be submitted along with the work visa application. The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association, Adnan Paracha, welcomed the move, stating that it is a positive step.

The UAE’s decision to enforce these stricter measures comes in response to widespread involvement of Pakistani nationals in illegal activities and begging upon their arrival in the UAE. As a result, the UAE has already imposed visit visa restrictions on citizens from 30 cities in Pakistan. This new move is an extension of these tougher measures. The Tribune reports that, as a result, around 100,000 Pakistani citizens were unable to enter the UAE last year.

The UAE is the second-largest destination for Pakistani workers after Saudi Arabia. However, many Pakistanis have also been known to go to the UAE for begging. Last year alone, Pakistan blocked 4,300 individuals, who were added to its Exit Control List (ECL) from traveling to Saudi Arabia for this purpose. The UAE has reportedly asked Pakistan to resolve this issue promptly. This development came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister held bilateral talks.

