UAE mandates police character certificates for employment visa of Pakistanis amid rise in beggars

The UAE has tightened rules for Pakistani citizens, requiring a character certificate from local police stations for entry and employment, citing involvement in illegal activities and begging.

UAE mandates police character certificates for employment visa of Pakistanis amid rise in beggars dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:25 PM IST


Abu Dhabi: The UAE has tightened the conditions for Pakistani citizens to enter the country and seek employment. According to a report by 'The Tribune', UAE officials have informed Pakistani authorities that citizens must now present a character certificate from their local police stations before being allowed entry into the UAE.

Also Read: Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON: Outrage as organization distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das (WATCH)

The report, citing representatives from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA), states that this new requirement mandates that a character certificate be submitted along with the work visa application. The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association, Adnan Paracha, welcomed the move, stating that it is a positive step.

The UAE’s decision to enforce these stricter measures comes in response to widespread involvement of Pakistani nationals in illegal activities and begging upon their arrival in the UAE. As a result, the UAE has already imposed visit visa restrictions on citizens from 30 cities in Pakistan. This new move is an extension of these tougher measures. The Tribune reports that, as a result, around 100,000 Pakistani citizens were unable to enter the UAE last year.

The UAE is the second-largest destination for Pakistani workers after Saudi Arabia. However, many Pakistanis have also been known to go to the UAE for begging. Last year alone, Pakistan blocked 4,300 individuals, who were added to its Exit Control List (ECL) from traveling to Saudi Arabia for this purpose. The UAE has reportedly asked Pakistan to resolve this issue promptly. This development came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister held bilateral talks.

Also Read: What is the MMS leak scandal shaking Pakistan? Kanwal Aftab allegedly joins the list

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket 'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family': Pak's Haris Rauf breaks silence on confrontation video osf

'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family': Pak's Haris Rauf breaks silence on confrontation video

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH) osf

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)

Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore' gcw

Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

Lady cop in Lahore recommended for Pakistan's top police medal for saving woman from radical mob

Lady cop in Lahore recommended for Pakistan's top police medal for saving woman from radical mob (WATCH)

PML Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President

PML-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look vkp

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives gcw

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon