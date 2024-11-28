Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ajith Kumar is set to return to the racetrack after 15 years, competing in the European GT4 race. A video of him testing his company's sports car, adorned with the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority logo, has gone viral, thrilling fans

Actor Ajith Kumar, renowned for his passion for car racing, is set to make an exciting return to the racetrack after 15 years. A recent video of the South Indian superstar testing his company's sports car has gone viral, leaving fans thrilled. This preparation marks Ajith’s participation in the European GT4 car race, not just as a competitor but also as the proud owner of Ajith Kumar Racing, showcasing his unwavering enthusiasm for motorsports. The actor also unveiled the team lineup for his racing venture, with his company’s car proudly featuring the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority logo, a detail that has sparked widespread admiration.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his appreciation for Ajith Kumar’s decision to include the state’s logo on the car. In the video, Ajith is seen meticulously inspecting the race cars and apparel while admiring the logo on the vehicle. Fans have celebrated the footage, commending his commitment and zeal for his racing comeback. Social media posts described Ajith’s latest car for the 24H Series in Dubai as breathtaking, further amplifying the excitement among his supporters.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan to stream on THIS platform; Check here

Ajith Kumar’s racing credentials are notable and span decades. He previously competed in the MRF Racing Series in 2010 and other prestigious championships. His racing journey includes appearances on domestic tracks in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi, as well as international circuits in Germany and Malaysia. Ajith has raced alongside other celebrated Indian racers, such as Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren, in Formula 2 events, solidifying his reputation as a passionate and skilled racer.

While Ajith dedicates himself to his racing pursuits, fans are equally eager for updates on his much-anticipated film, Vidaamuyarchi. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has recently entered the post-production stage, with dubbing work underway. A puja ceremony was held to mark the commencement of this phase, with actor Arav reportedly being the first to start dubbing. Speculations suggest that Arav has a significant role in the film, further heightening fan expectations.

Although the release date for Vidaamuyarchi is yet to be confirmed, regular updates from the makers have kept fans engaged. The combination of Ajith’s dual passions—racing and acting—continues to resonate with his admirers, underscoring his versatility and dedication to both fields.

Latest Videos