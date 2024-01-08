MakeMyTrip reports 3,400% surge in Lakshadweep searches amid Indians' call to boycott Maldives

In the X post, shared as a news flash, MakeMyTrip announced, "We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit."

Amid the #BoycottMaldives row, online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it has observed a remarkable surge of over 3,400% in searches related to Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island. The company further disclosed its plan to initiate a special campaign promoting India's "stunning beaches." However, some users on the social media platform expressed dissatisfaction with the statistics and urged the company to suspend bookings to the Maldives. This request was prompted by derogatory remarks made by certain ministers from the Maldives against PM Modi.

In the X post, shared as a news flash, MakeMyTrip announced, "We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit."

"This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!" it further said.

Within an hour, the post garnered over 3,000 views, and the count continued to rise as more users chimed in, demanding the removal of Maldives as a destination on the platform.

One user commented, "Cancel flights and tickets to Maldives. That's the only option you have, else switching to EaseMyTrip."

Another user directly addressed MakeMyTrip CEO Deep Kalra, stating, "Do you have the will to stop Maldives' bookings, or will you capitalize on it while your smaller competitor has ceased? Despite being an MMTBlack member, I will be using @EaseMyTrip more frequently, given their bold step."

On Monday, Prashant Pitti, the co-founder and Executive Director of EaseMyTrip, announced the indefinite suspension of bookings to the Maldives.

The Maldives, a chain of islands in the Indian Ocean renowned for its luxury resorts, receives the largest number of visitors from India and Russia. Tourism constitutes nearly one-third of its economy, as reported by the World Bank.

The controversy surrounding derogatory comments made by three now-suspended Maldivian ministers about PM Modi coincides with President Mohamed Muizzu's inaugural state visit to China from January 8-12. This departure from tradition, where most Maldivian leaders typically choose New Delhi for their first international visit, adds an additional layer to the unfolding situation.