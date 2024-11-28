Pushpa 2 advance booking: Will Allu Arjun's film beat Yash's KGF 2? Here's a detailed report

Pushpa 2: The Rule has made a strong start in advance booking internationally. Back home, this Allu Arjun-starrer aims to break the pre-sales records set by Yash's KGF 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. View the complete report here.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be effective in India on November 30. Pre-sales for Allu Arjun's film have already been strong at the US box office. However, in India, it has been eyeing the top competitors since day one. Pushpa 2 is aiming to dethrone KGF: Chapter 2 and Jawan as the top Indian movie with the highest advance sales in India.

The Yash-starrer made over Rs 40 crore on its first day of booking with blocked tickets, while the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had the most advance sales in Hindi at Rs 36 crore sans blocked seats. If the buzz about Pushpa 2: The Rule is anything to go by, the picture will outperform these statistics and create a new booking record in India.

The Sukumar-directed picture has been highly awaited since the beginning of the year. It is also a solitary release, with no other Hindi or South Indian megastars opposing it at the box office. Once December arrives, the hype over Pushpa 2 will be at its zenith, greatly benefiting its advance booking sales.

Maddock Films' Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, was set to release on December 6. However, the manufacturers just confirmed the postponement in an official statement. The other films, including Kanguva and Amaran in the South and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again in the North, have all finished their runs at the box office, leaving the entire window open for Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Overseas Advance Booking Report

Meanwhile, in North America, the picture has already received over $1.80 million in opening day pre-sales, bringing the total foreign advance booking to more than $2 million for the first day, according to trade website Sacnilk.

In fact, the total advance booking revenue for all days in North America exceeds $2 million, making it one of the quickest pre-sales of any Indian picture in the industry, with just a week until its debut.

Pushpa 2 will aim to set some unfathomable box office records. And if it gets favourable word-of-mouth, the sky is the limit for this 'wildfire'! In addition to Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings create it. The film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5.

