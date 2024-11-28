Is wearing someone else's footwear a good idea? Find out what astrology says

Is it okay to wear someone else's shoes? Discover the astrological implications, spiritual concerns, and potential consequences of borrowing footwear.

Author
Gargi Chaudhary
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Many of us wear shoes or clothes of siblings or friends. Is it permissible to wear someone else's shoes? Let's find out what happens according to astrology.

What happens if you wear someone else's shoes or boots? According to astrology, the energy of a person merges with the objects they use. When another person uses those objects, that energy starts to dominate them as well.

Wearing someone else's shoes when going out or coming home is wrong. A person's feet are the first point of negative energy entry. Wearing another's shoes transfers their negativity, causing trouble.

It is believed that Saturn resides in the feet. Wearing someone else's shoes transfers Saturn's positive effects to the owner and negative effects to the wearer, weakening Saturn's position in their horoscope.

