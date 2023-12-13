Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award after stellar performance in ODI World Cup 2023

    Mohammed Shami's impact in the ODI World Cup 2023 was notable, especially considering he sat out the first four games. Once given the opportunity, he shone brightly, averaging just 5.26 and claiming a staggering 24 wickets.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, one of the standout performers in India's recent ODI World Cup campaign, has reportedly been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 33-year-old pacer had an exceptional run in the ODI World Cup 2023, where India emerged as the runners-up, falling to Australia in the final. Shami played a pivotal role in the tournament, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets from just seven matches.

    According to a PTI report quoting ministry sources, the BCCI made a special request to the Sports Ministry to consider including Shami's name for the Arjuna Award, as he was initially absent from the list of nominees for the country's second-highest sporting honour.

    Shami's impact in the World Cup was notable, especially considering he sat out the first four games. Once given the opportunity, he shone brightly, averaging just 5.26 and claiming a staggering 24 wickets.

    Looking ahead, Shami is expected to be a key player in India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test is scheduled to be a Boxing Day match, commencing on December 26 in Centurion, followed by the second game in Cape Town starting on January 3.

    For this year's sports awards, including the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award, a 12-member committee has been formed by the ministry. Retired Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar will lead the committee, which comprises six former international athletes, including Dhanraj Pillay, Kamlesh Mehta, Akhil Kumar, Shuma Shirur, Anjum Chopra, Tripti Murgunde, and Farman Pasha. The committee will play a crucial role in deciding the recipients of these prestigious awards.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
