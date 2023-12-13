Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma reflects on the emotional rollercoaster of ICC World Cup 2023

    Indian cricket sensation Rohit Sharma opens up about the rollercoaster journey of the ICC World Cup 2023, sharing his emotions post the unexpected defeat in the final match against Australia.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    After the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the challenging scenario following the final match. "How to move forward... I don't know. Time will tell. We need to move forward. But it seems like we're not progressing as quickly as we'd like," expressed Rohit Sharma, conveying his emotions about the post-ICC World Final situation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Team Ro (@team45ro)

    Throughout the ICC World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in guiding Team India to the finals with triumphs and resilience. Despite the team's impressive journey, India faced an unexpected defeat in the final match against Australia in the ongoing mega-tournament trophy.

    In an emotional video post the semi-final defeat, Rohit Sharma expressed his feelings, shedding light on the challenges and disappointments encountered. The cricketer took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support from fans and conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the love showered upon him and the entire team.

    Opening up about the tough times, Rohit Sharma emphasized his determination to bounce back, underscoring the significance of maintaining a positive outlook even in the face of adversity. Amidst praising the fans for their continuous support, he addressed the profound impact of their unwavering love, showcasing the emotional connection between the players and their supporters.

    The video provided a glimpse into a reflective Rohit Sharma, expressing gratitude for the encouragement received, conveying hope for the future, and reiterating his commitment to persevere. The cricketer's words resonate with the spirit of resilience, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the team's comeback in future tournaments.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

