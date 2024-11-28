GIDA's 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy

To meet the rising demand for industrial setups, GIDA is developing an 800-acre industrial corridor along both sides of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and laying the groundwork for a 5,500-acre corridor in Dhuriyapar.

GIDA 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

Once struggling with an identity crisis, Gorakhpur is now transforming into the industrial hub of Purvanchal. Over the past few years, the city has emerged as a favored destination for investors, with GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority) at its core. 

To meet the rising demand for industrial setups, GIDA is developing an 800-acre industrial corridor along both sides of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and laying the groundwork for a 5,500-acre corridor in Dhuriyapar.

GIDA's journey, slow for its first 28 years due to inadequate infrastructure, law enforcement challenges, and lack of investor-friendly policies, has accelerated since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017. Improved infrastructure and government support have significantly boosted investor confidence.

Key developments include the establishment of an industrial corridor where Varun Beverages, a PepsiCo franchise, invested Rs 1,100 crore to set up three bottling plants. Additionally, an 88-acre plastic park within the corridor will host 92 plastic industry units, creating approximately 5,000 jobs. These units will benefit from on-site raw material supply through a GAIL partnership and a new CIPET center to ensure skilled workforce availability and product quality.

As GIDA celebrates its 35th Foundation Day, Gorakhpur stands as a testament to strategic governance and industrial resurgence in Uttar Pradesh.

"GIDA is being developed as an excellent industrial area as per the wishes of the Chief Minister. By expanding the land bank, plots are being made available to investors as per their choice. In the 35th Foundation Day celebrations of GIDA, letters of plot allotment will be handed over to 85 investors in front of the Chief Minister. In the coming days, the gift of a plastic park, readymade garment park and flatted factory of readymade garment will also be received. Apart from this, the work of land acquisition for the 5500 acre Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor is going on at a fast pace."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity AJR

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection

Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court AJR

Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir's offices in Kochi over financial transactions dmn

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir’s offices in Kochi over financial transactions

NIA court sentences three Bangladeshis to 5 years in jail for harbouring Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists snt

BREAKING: NIA court sentences three Bangladeshis to 5 years in jail for harbouring Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists

Recent Stories

BREAKING Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal snt

BREAKING: Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity AJR

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress childhood photos go viral dmn

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress' childhood photos go viral

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume dmn

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon