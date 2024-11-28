GIDA's 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy

To meet the rising demand for industrial setups, GIDA is developing an 800-acre industrial corridor along both sides of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and laying the groundwork for a 5,500-acre corridor in Dhuriyapar.

Once struggling with an identity crisis, Gorakhpur is now transforming into the industrial hub of Purvanchal. Over the past few years, the city has emerged as a favored destination for investors, with GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority) at its core.

GIDA's journey, slow for its first 28 years due to inadequate infrastructure, law enforcement challenges, and lack of investor-friendly policies, has accelerated since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017. Improved infrastructure and government support have significantly boosted investor confidence.

Key developments include the establishment of an industrial corridor where Varun Beverages, a PepsiCo franchise, invested Rs 1,100 crore to set up three bottling plants. Additionally, an 88-acre plastic park within the corridor will host 92 plastic industry units, creating approximately 5,000 jobs. These units will benefit from on-site raw material supply through a GAIL partnership and a new CIPET center to ensure skilled workforce availability and product quality.

As GIDA celebrates its 35th Foundation Day, Gorakhpur stands as a testament to strategic governance and industrial resurgence in Uttar Pradesh.

"GIDA is being developed as an excellent industrial area as per the wishes of the Chief Minister. By expanding the land bank, plots are being made available to investors as per their choice. In the 35th Foundation Day celebrations of GIDA, letters of plot allotment will be handed over to 85 investors in front of the Chief Minister. In the coming days, the gift of a plastic park, readymade garment park and flatted factory of readymade garment will also be received. Apart from this, the work of land acquisition for the 5500 acre Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor is going on at a fast pace."

