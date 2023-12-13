Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    South Africa vs India 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh's six shatters window of the media center box (WATCH)

    Watch the explosive moment as Rinku Singh's powerful shot smashes through the media center window at St George’s Park in the South Africa vs India T20I clash.

    cricket South Africa vs India 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh's six shatters window of the media center box (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:52 AM IST

    In the second T20I between South Africa and India, Rinku Singh left a lasting impression by smashing two consecutive sixes off Aiden Markram in the penultimate over. The second six was a powerful hit that shattered the press-box window at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

    Despite India losing two early wickets in the ongoing three-match series, their batters remained undeterred, opting to take risks. Rinku Singh entered the fray with India at 55-3, still within the powerplay.

    Even after losing Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma in quick succession, Rinku continued his aggressive approach, ultimately reaching his maiden T20I fifty in just 30 balls.

    South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, who had earlier taken 1-13 in his two overs, chose to bowl the 19th over, aiming to exploit the match-up against left-handers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja. The over saw two singles, a couple, and a massive six from Rinku that crashed through the media center window.

    As play was interrupted by rain three balls into the 20th over, Gerald Coetzee, having taken consecutive wickets, stands on the verge of a hat-trick if India resumes their innings. At the break, India was at 180-7. South Africa batter applied themselves well in a rain reduced game and got over the line comfortable with more than an over to spare.

    Also Read: South Africa dominates rain-hit showdown, takes series lead of 1-0 with convincing 5-wicket win over India

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket West Indies vs England 1st T20I: Team news, head-to-head, venue details and more osf

    West Indies vs England 1st T20I: Team news, head-to-head, venue details and more

    cricket South Africa dominates rain-hit showdown, takes series lead of 1-0 with convincing 5-Wicket win over India osf

    South Africa dominates rain-hit showdown, takes series lead of 1-0 with convincing 5-wicket win over India

    cricket ICC deems Dhaka pitch 'Unsatisfactory' after New Zealand-Bangladesh Test osf

    ICC deems Dhaka pitch 'Unsatisfactory' after New Zealand-Bangladesh Test

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses 2000 T20I runs, matches Virat Kohli's feat osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses 2000 T20I runs, matches Virat Kohli’s feat

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill step in as gets Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill step in; Ruturaj Gaikwad gets sidelined

    Recent Stories

    cricket West Indies vs England 1st T20I: Team news, head-to-head, venue details and more osf

    West Indies vs England 1st T20I: Team news, head-to-head, venue details and more

    Football Puma ends sponsorship deal with Israeli national football team amid all the controversy osf

    Puma ends sponsorship deal with Israeli national football team amid all the controversy

    Cricket Happy Birthday Avesh Khan: Top 7 performances by the pacer in the IPL osf

    Happy Birthday Avesh Khan: Top 7 performances by the pacer in the IPL

    cricket South Africa dominates rain-hit showdown, takes series lead of 1-0 with convincing 5-Wicket win over India osf

    South Africa dominates rain-hit showdown, takes series lead of 1-0 with convincing 5-wicket win over India

    Daily Horoscope for December 13 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, good day for Pisces & more

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon