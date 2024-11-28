Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity

The Chief Minister reviewed the region’s development initiatives and law and order situation in a meeting with public representatives and officials, reiterating the government's commitment to Chitrakoot's physical and spiritual development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, announced the construction of a new bridge over Mandakini River in Chitrakoot. CM Yogi, who is on a one-day tour to the city, stated that the new bridge will facilitate smoother transportation and bolster regional development.

The Chief Minister reviewed the region’s development initiatives and law and order situation in a meeting with public representatives and officials, reiterating the government's commitment to Chitrakoot's physical and spiritual development.

During the visit, he offered prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva temple and performed the aarti of the Maa Mandakini river at Ram Ghat, seeking prosperity and well-being for the people of Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi also participated in the daily aarti of Maa Mandakini, conducted by five priests.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit and offer prayers at the holy site where Lord Shri Ram is believed to have appeared before Saint Tulsidas ji.

Reflecting on its rich history, the CM recalled that Lord Shri Ram spent a significant portion of his exile in Chitrakoot and that the region has been a sanctuary for sages and saints who pursued deep spiritual practices.

He further emphasized that it is a privilege for the double-engine government to contribute to the development of this revered pilgrimage site under the blessings of the saints.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state government’s dedication to preserving Chitrakoot’s rich historical and mythological heritage. He highlighted the ongoing beautification of Ram Ghat and efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow and pristine beauty of the Maa Mandakini River, for which funds have already been allocated.

CM Yogi also conducted a review of various developmental projects in the region, underscoring the government’s holistic approach to Chitrakoot’s progress.

CM Yogi underscored that significant strides are being made in enhancing Chitrakoot’s physical infrastructure alongside its spiritual growth. He announced that the airport in Chitrakoot is now operational and is being extended to accommodate larger aircraft from cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

He also remarked that just as Lord Shri Ram is believed to have arrived in the Pushpak Viman, this development will soon enable people from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to access Chitrakoot via air travel, marking a significant milestone after thousands of years.

While discussing developmental initiatives, the Chief Minister highlighted progress in land acquisition for the Bundelkhand Link Expressway, which will enhance connectivity and regional growth. He also emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance and secure significant sites such as the holy birthplace of Maharishi Valmiki in Lalapur and the birthplace of Saint Tulsidas.

Yogi further announced that new courses would soon be introduced at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya University, which was nationalized by the government last year. These courses will provide higher education opportunities not only for Divyang students but also for other children.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving Chitrakoot’s connectivity and accessibility. CM Yogi also highlighted the prioritization of road infrastructure in the area and reiterated plans to enhance eco-tourism at the Ranipur Tiger Reserve, along with advancing key projects such as the Defense Corridor, Industrial Corridor, and Kamta Giri Parikrama.

On this occasion, a large number of saints, public representatives, and officials including the the state’s Minister of Water Resources, Swatantradev Singh were present.

