Lionel Messi pays tribute to Barcelona on 125th anniversary, admits missing the club, city and fans' love

Image Credit: Getty Images

As FC Barcelona celebrates its monumental 125th anniversary, the club finds itself reflecting on the journey that has shaped it into one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. Among the figures who have defined this legacy, none stand taller or more beloved than Lionel Messi—the man who became synonymous with Barcelona's greatest successes.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Though Messi will not be able to attend the exclusive anniversary celebrations at Barcelona's prestigious Liceu Theatre on November 29, his words continue to resonate with the deep love and gratitude he holds for the club that gave him everything. In a heartfelt interview ahead of the grand event, Messi shared his emotions and pride, offering a tribute to the team and fans that shaped his legendary career.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi's connection with Barcelona is one that spans over two decades. The Argentine arrived at the club’s famed La Masia academy as a young boy in 2000, his potential undeniable even at that early age. Over the years, he transformed from a promising talent into the club’s greatest-ever player, leading Barcelona to a trophy-laden era. Messi’s influence on the field is undeniable—he won 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, and 4 UEFA Champions League titles, among countless other accolades. But it was his innate ability to connect with the fans, his charisma, and his deep devotion to the club that truly solidified his place in the hearts of Catalans.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I thank God who led me to Barcelona as I spent my whole life in this wonderful club," Messi told Catalunya Radio, looking back on his journey.

"It is a great pride for me to be part of and also a fan of Barcelona. It's a special club, different from the others. I was lucky to be there," said Messi, who scored 672 goals and provided 269 assists for the club in 778 appearances.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite the glittering titles and individual awards, it’s clear that what Messi cherishes most is the unbreakable bond he formed with the Barcelona faithful. His words speak of more than just a career filled with goals and silverware; they reflect a profound love for the city, the fans, and the identity that Barcelona represents. "I miss the club, I miss the city, I miss the people, and I miss the love," Messi confessed, revealing the depth of his emotions after his departure in 2021.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

His connection with the fans was unlike any other. For years, the Nou Camp stood as the theater of Messi's greatness, where every dribble, every pass, and every goal seemed to carry the weight of a city's hopes. The love between Messi and the fans was mutual, a love forged through countless moments of brilliance and shared triumphs. It was this very connection that made his departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so bittersweet, and it’s why Messi continues to speak of the club with such reverence, despite now playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona’s 125th anniversary celebration is set to be a night of reflection and gratitude, honouring the club’s rich history and its indelible impact on the football world. As one of the most iconic figures in the club’s illustrious story, Messi’s absence from the event is a poignant reminder of just how much he meant to the team and its supporters. His decision not to attend comes after prior commitments that were made months in advance. While it is disappointing for fans who hoped for a reunion with their hero, Messi’s absence does not diminish his deep respect and affection for the club.

"I hope we can continue to succeed and that we can make this club bigger and greater," Messi said, sharing his hopes for Barcelona’s continued legacy. 

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

Though Messi won’t be physically present for the anniversary festivities, his impact on Barcelona remains eternal. The club’s 125 years of history have been marked by many great players, but Messi's name will forever be etched at the top of that list. His heartfelt tribute to the club—expressed in every word he spoke—serves as a reminder of the magic that was created during his time in Catalonia.

“I congratulate the club on their 125th anniversary,” Messi concluded with a final expression of gratitude. “It makes me proud to be a part of this football club, and to be a Barca fan.”

