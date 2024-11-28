Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress' childhood photos go viral

From being mocked for her acting to winning the National Award for Best Actress, Keerthy Suresh's journey has been remarkable. Let's take a look at her childhood photos.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

Initially trolled as a 'cringe' actress, Keerthy Suresh proved her talent and starred alongside leading actors. Her childhood photos are now going viral.

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh, who played Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe, comes from a film background. Her father, Suresh Menon, was a producer, and her mother, Menaka, a popular actress.

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh debuted as a lead actress through Geethanjali, and made her Tamil debut in Idhu Enna Maayam and gained recognition with Rajinimurugan. This successful pairing led to Remo.

article_image4

Despite working with top actors, her several films flopped, and Keerthy's acting was criticized. But that didn't stop her from proving her critics wrong.

article_image5

Keerthy Suresh with her mom

Keerthy's performance in Mahanati, portraying Savitri, silenced her critics and the movie received good reviews.

article_image6

Keerthy Suresh with her father

Her determination to perform and dedication earned her the National Award for Mahanati, a feat that surprised many.

article_image7

After the National Award, Keerthy focused on female-centric films, but they didn't fare well, leading her to Bollywood.

article_image8

Keerthy's Bollywood debut, Baby John, a remake of Theri, is produced by Atlee and stars Varun Dhawan. It releases in December.

article_image9

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil

Keerthy is set to marry her 15-year long boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 11th. She recently confirmed their relationship through a post on Instagram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL WATCH ATG

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on NTI

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on

Recent Stories

BREAKING Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal snt

BREAKING: Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity AJR

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity

GIDA 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy AJR

GIDA's 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume dmn

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon