Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress' childhood photos go viral

From being mocked for her acting to winning the National Award for Best Actress, Keerthy Suresh's journey has been remarkable. Let's take a look at her childhood photos.

Initially trolled as a 'cringe' actress, Keerthy Suresh proved her talent and starred alongside leading actors. Her childhood photos are now going viral.

Keerthy Suresh, who played Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe, comes from a film background. Her father, Suresh Menon, was a producer, and her mother, Menaka, a popular actress.

Keerthy Suresh debuted as a lead actress through Geethanjali, and made her Tamil debut in Idhu Enna Maayam and gained recognition with Rajinimurugan. This successful pairing led to Remo.

Despite working with top actors, her several films flopped, and Keerthy's acting was criticized. But that didn't stop her from proving her critics wrong.

Keerthy Suresh with her mom

Keerthy's performance in Mahanati, portraying Savitri, silenced her critics and the movie received good reviews.

Keerthy Suresh with her father

Her determination to perform and dedication earned her the National Award for Mahanati, a feat that surprised many.

After the National Award, Keerthy focused on female-centric films, but they didn't fare well, leading her to Bollywood.

Keerthy's Bollywood debut, Baby John, a remake of Theri, is produced by Atlee and stars Varun Dhawan. It releases in December.

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil

Keerthy is set to marry her 15-year long boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 11th. She recently confirmed their relationship through a post on Instagram.

Latest Videos