'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma delivered an inspiring address at the Australian Parliament on Thursday, ahead of the Indian team’s two-day pink ball practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval. The match, scheduled to begin on November 30, will serve as a vital preparation for India’s upcoming day-night Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Adelaide on December 6.

Sharma, speaking at a reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reflected on the deep-rooted relationship between India and Australia, emphasizing the long history of friendly competition and cultural exchange. "India and Australia, we go back a long way," said Sharma. "Whether it is playing a sport or creating relations, over the years we’ve enjoyed coming to this part of the world, playing cricket, and enjoying the variety of culture in the country."

The Indian captain went on to praise Australia as one of the toughest venues for international cricket, citing the passion of the Australian public and the competitiveness of its players as key challenges. "Australia is one of the most challenging places to play cricket because of the passion people have, the competitiveness that every player possesses. That’s why for us, it’s always been a great challenge to come here and play cricket," he noted.

Sharma expressed pride in India’s recent success in Australia, including their landmark 295-run victory in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. "We’ve had some success in the past, and we had a very good momentum in the previous week," he said, adding that the team is eager to build on that momentum in the upcoming series.

He also highlighted the importance of fan support, both from Australian crowds and the large Indian diaspora in the country. "The Indian fans who are here play a massive role in achieving what we achieve because without their support, it's never easy," Sharma said. "We look forward to playing some cricket and enjoying the country as well."

Earlier today, Australian PM Albanese, who warmly welcomed the Indian team, praised key players, including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, for their exceptional performances in the first Test of the series. On social media, he posted, "Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side."

"But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done," he added.

In response PM Modi said, "Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM’s XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead."

The reception also saw the Prime Minister’s XI, led by Jack Edwards, meet with Albanese. Cricket remains a significant part of the diplomatic relations between India and Australia, and both leaders continue to promote the shared love for the sport.

As the Indian team prepares for the upcoming Test match, Sharma’s address reinforced the deep ties between the two nations, not only in cricket but in the broader cultural and diplomatic arena. "We do love coming here and enjoying our cricket," he said. "It’s been a wonderful place, and we look forward to a very good month ahead, entertaining the Australian public and the Indian fans."

