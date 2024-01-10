Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ishan Kishan overlooked: BCCI selectors explore alternatives for the Indian T20 squad

    BCCI selectors are reportedly considering options beyond Ishan Kishan, who is not part of the T20 squad against Afghanistan.

    cricket Ishan Kishan overlooked: BCCI selectors explore alternatives for the Indian T20 squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    Report suggests BCCI selectors may be considering options beyond Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan, who is not included in the T20 squad against Afghanistan. The series, preceding the 2024 T20 World Cup, is crucial for finalizing the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming tournament. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds intrigue, while Kishan's absence raises questions.

    Kishan had previously expressed a desire for a break during the India vs South Africa series due to personal reasons. The selectors' decision to overlook him for the T20 format has sparked speculation about his future inclusion. The report also highlights the challenges in selecting the T20 World Cup squad, with Rohit's leadership prospects improving and implications for Hardik Pandya's captaincy ambitions.

    Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested, and Shivam Dube is named in the squad in Hardik's absence. The series against Afghanistan is India's final preparation before the T20 World Cup, following the IPL. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith acknowledges the difficulty in leaving out seasoned players like Rohit and Kohli.

    The selected squad for the T20Is against Afghanistan includes Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I: Team news, pitch report, squads and more osf

    India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I: Team news, pitch report, squads and more

    cricket Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala' osf

    Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'

    cricket Michael Clarke backs Steve Smith's move to open in Tests, predicts Brian Lara's record to be broken osf

    Michael Clarke backs Steve Smith's move to open in Tests, predicts Brian Lara's record to be broken

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash snt

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash in Cape Town

    cricket PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy osf

    PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut wants THIS contestant to win; blames media of tying to break her family ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut wants THIS contestant to win; blames media of tying to break her family

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon