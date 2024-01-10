Ishan Kishan overlooked: BCCI selectors explore alternatives for the Indian T20 squad

BCCI selectors are reportedly considering options beyond Ishan Kishan, who is not part of the T20 squad against Afghanistan.

Report suggests BCCI selectors may be considering options beyond Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan, who is not included in the T20 squad against Afghanistan. The series, preceding the 2024 T20 World Cup, is crucial for finalizing the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming tournament. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds intrigue, while Kishan's absence raises questions.

Kishan had previously expressed a desire for a break during the India vs South Africa series due to personal reasons. The selectors' decision to overlook him for the T20 format has sparked speculation about his future inclusion. The report also highlights the challenges in selecting the T20 World Cup squad, with Rohit's leadership prospects improving and implications for Hardik Pandya's captaincy ambitions.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested, and Shivam Dube is named in the squad in Hardik's absence. The series against Afghanistan is India's final preparation before the T20 World Cup, following the IPL. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith acknowledges the difficulty in leaving out seasoned players like Rohit and Kohli.

The selected squad for the T20Is against Afghanistan includes Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read: Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'