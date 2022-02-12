IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shahrukh Khan reunites with Preity Zinta; PBKS welcome their 'King'

Punjab Kings re-signed Shahrukh Khan for a whopping Rs. 9 Crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

King Khan returns to Punjab! Shahrukh Khan, whose base price was Rs 40 lakh, was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping 9 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 25-year-old was part of Punjab Kings in the last edition.

After an impressive performance in the domestic Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan attracted a massive bid in IPL 2021 auction. Punjab Kings had bought the all-rounder for Rs. 5.25 crore during the auction, making him one of the costliest players on debut.

In IPL 2021, Shahrukh Khan put up a decent performance slamming 153 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.85. After the tournament, Punjab Kings released Shahrukh Khan from the squad.

Meanwhile, delighted fans welcomed their 'King Khan', who is known for winning games in the domestic circuit with some stellar finishes. In an interview with Punjab Kings in March 2021, Shahrukh Khan had said, "Whenever I've tried batting till the end, I've finished games for the team. My team has always been on the winning side."

Earlier today, Punjab Kings made two big signings by securing the services of Shikhar Dhawan and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs. 8.25 and 9.25 crore, respectively. Later they signed Jonny Bairstow and bought former Mumbai Indians player Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.25 crore.

Coming into the auction, PBKS were hit by a major blow as star batter KL Rahul, their captain in the last two seasons, decided to leave the franchise. In his four-year stay at PBKS, Rahul scored over 550 runs in every season and won the Orange Cap in the 2020 season.

Punjab Kings retained two players in opener Mayank Agarwal and uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. While Mayank is a contender to lead the team, PBKS could buy a new captain at the auction.

