  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shahrukh Khan reunites with Preity Zinta; PBKS welcome their 'King'

    Punjab Kings re-signed Shahrukh Khan for a whopping Rs. 9 Crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shahrukh Khan reunites with Preity Zinta; PBKS welcome their 'King'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 8:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    King Khan returns to Punjab! Shahrukh Khan, whose base price was Rs 40 lakh, was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping 9 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 25-year-old was part of Punjab Kings in the last edition.

    After an impressive performance in the domestic Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan attracted a massive bid in IPL 2021 auction. Punjab Kings had bought the all-rounder for Rs. 5.25 crore during the auction, making him one of the costliest players on debut. 

    In IPL 2021, Shahrukh Khan put up a decent performance slamming 153 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.85. After the tournament, Punjab Kings released Shahrukh Khan from the squad.

    Meanwhile, delighted fans welcomed their 'King Khan', who is known for winning games in the domestic circuit with some stellar finishes. In an interview with Punjab Kings in March 2021, Shahrukh Khan had said, "Whenever I've tried batting till the end, I've finished games for the team. My team has always been on the winning side."

    Earlier today, Punjab Kings made two big signings by securing the services of Shikhar Dhawan and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs. 8.25 and 9.25 crore, respectively. Later they signed Jonny Bairstow and bought former Mumbai Indians player Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.25 crore.

    Coming into the auction, PBKS were hit by a major blow as star batter KL Rahul, their captain in the last two seasons, decided to leave the franchise. In his four-year stay at PBKS, Rahul scored over 550 runs in every season and won the Orange Cap in the 2020 season.

    Punjab Kings retained two players in opener Mayank Agarwal and uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. While Mayank is a contender to lead the team, PBKS could buy a new captain at the auction.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 8:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unsold Afghanistan fans heartbroken

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Nabi unsold; fans heartbroken

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    Mamata Banerjee calls emergency TMC meeting, Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor in attendance - ADT

    Mamata Banerjee calls emergency TMC meeting, Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor in attendance

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: India is One, says PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's India is union of states remark

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: ‘India is One’, says PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's ‘India is union of states' remark

    Want to learn how to make a tomato jam Here is Anushka Sharma sharing teaching you how to make one watch drb

    Want to learn how to make a tomato jam? Here’s Anushka Sharma teaching you to make one; watch

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon