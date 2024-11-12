Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen during BJP's roadshow in Jharkhand; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH)

During Tuesday's huge tour in Jharkhand, Mithun Chakraborty's wallet was stolen from his pocket. The actor was pickpocketed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, while campaigning for the BJP. In a popular video, the organisers urged the pickpockets to return the wallet

Mithun Chakraborty, an actor-turned-politician, found himself in a difficult predicament after his wallet was taken from his pocket during a huge roadshow in Jharkhand on Tuesday. The actor was pickpocketed while campaigning for the BJP in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, leaving the organisers red-faced.

A video from the gathering has gone viral, with the organisers and other BJP karyakartas constantly begging the pickpockets to return the senior star's wallet. "Whoever has stolen the wallet, please return it to Mithun Da," a BJP member was seen urging the crowd.

Despite numerous requests, the wallet was not returned.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty visited Jharkhand for a BJP election campaign, where his wallet (Purse) was stolen



Despite repeated appeals from the stage, it was not returned. 😭 pic.twitter.com/oiwDcbCxLL — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) November 12, 2024

Chakraborty conducted a big roadshow in Jharkhand's Nirsa Assembly district to promote BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta. Thousands of people flocked to the venue in an attempt to catch a sight of the singer, resulting in widespread chaos and disorganisation.

Despite the presence of security personnel, the audience became out of control and rushed to the stage to photograph and film the actor and get a close-up view of him. During the pandemonium, Chakraborty's wallet was taken. Chakraborty was disappointed by the incident, so he ended the event earlier than intended and went back to safety.

Chakraborty recently made headlines after being arrested by the Kolkata Police for suspected hate speech during an event on October 27. The actor reportedly declared in front of Home Minister Amit Shah that Muslims will be murdered and buried one day. "Ek din aayega jab hum tumko kaat kar Bhagirathi me nahi, kyuki Bhagirathi humaari maa hai...tumko tumhari hi zameen mein phekenge," the actor allegedly said.

While Chakraborty has yet to release a response about his alleged hate speech, BJP Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar has called the claims 'baseless'.

