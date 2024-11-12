India conducts maiden flight test of Long Range Attack Cruise Missile: All about over 1,000-km range LRLACM

To bolster the country’s firepower and serve as a powerful deterrent, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on Tuesday.

First Published Nov 12, 2024, 9:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

New Delhi: To bolster the country’s firepower and serve as a powerful deterrent, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on Tuesday. The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, using a mobile articulated launcher.

The DRDO stated that all subsystems functioned as expected and successfully achieved the primary mission objectives. Reports indicate that the missile has a range exceeding 1,000 km.

“The missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like Radar, Electro Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.”

The DRDO also confirmed that the missile followed its intended trajectory using waypoint navigation and demonstrated its ability to perform a variety of manoeuvres while flying at different altitudes and speeds.

All about Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

The LRLACM is designed for launch from both mobile ground-based platforms and frontline ships, utilising a universal vertical launch module, which enhances its operational flexibility.

Equipped with advanced avionics and software, the missile is expected to deliver improved and reliable performance once it is inducted into services such as the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Developed by the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru, the LRLACM will be manufactured by two defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs)—Bharat Dynamics Limited in Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru. These DPSUs are responsible for the missile's development and integration.

“The test was witnessed by senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with the representatives from the three Services, the users of the system.”

“LRLACM is a Defence Acquisition Council-approved, Acceptance of Necessity-sanctioned, Mission Mode Project. It is configured to launch from ground using mobile articulated launcher and also from frontline ships using universal vertical launch module system.”

“This achievement paves the way for future indigenous cruise missile development programmes,” said India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the maiden flight test.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, congratulated the entire team on the successful maiden launch of the LRLACM, emphasizing the significance of this achievement in bolstering India’s defense self-reliance.

