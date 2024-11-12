Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia

India is set for a challenging reception in Australia, with the pitch at Optus Stadium prepared to deliver "good bounce and pace," maintaining the tradition of fiery tracks in Perth.

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

India is set for a challenging reception in Australia, with the pitch at Optus Stadium prepared to deliver "good bounce and pace," maintaining the tradition of fiery tracks in Perth. The opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on November 22. However, India will head into the match without having played any practice games, as they cancelled an intra-squad fixture that was initially scheduled from November 15 to 17. Instead, the Indian team will focus on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA Stadium, where Australia will also fine-tune their preparations.

"This is Australia, this is Perth... I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce and really good carry," Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

McDonald is aiming to create a pitch with similar characteristics to the one he prepared for the first Test against Pakistan last December. In that match, Pakistan were dismissed for just 89 in their second innings, with Australia securing a dominant 360-run victory.

The pitch developed cracks as the game progressed, causing discomfort for batters like Marnus Labuschagne, who was struck on the hands. The Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc claimed 12 of the 20 Pakistan wickets.

In a more recent encounter, Pakistan’s pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf dismantled the Australian batting, bowling them out for just 140 in the third ODI. McDonald mentioned that he intends to leave some grass on the pitch, hoping to add a bit of extra spice to the contest.

"It's (10 mm) a good starting point. Ten millimetres was pretty comfortable with the conditions that we had (last year) and that held the conditions together nicely for the first few days. Live grass on the pitch is speed. Both bowling units (Australia and Pakistan) were pretty rapid last year and hoping for much the same this year (for India match),” he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

border gavaskar trophy 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King' snt

'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 hosting woes: Now, PCB to seek ICC clarity on India's refusal to send team snt

Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 hosting woes: Now, PCB to seek ICC clarity on India's refusal to send team

cricket New Zealand secures thrilling T20I win against Sri Lanka scr

New Zealand secures thrilling T20I win against Sri Lanka

cricket South Africa Beats India in Second T20I: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-Wicket Haul in Vain scr

South Africa triumphs over India in second T20I

Recent Stories

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics shk

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics

YRKKH Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case vkp

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district anr

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon