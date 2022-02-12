  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE: Shreyas Iyer goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    The 2022 IPL Mega Auction is being held in Bengaluru. The Indian players were in focus, as some attracted top bids, while some remained unsold. Take a look here.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction: Indian players who attracted top bids; remained unsold-ayh

    It is judgement time, as the IPL 2022 Mega Auction is taking place at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru. The Indian players were in focus, as some big names went under the hammer. While a few attracted top bids, some of them have even shockingly remained unsold. Check out the top Indian names below about how they fared in the auction.

    Mohammed Shami
    GT, RCB and KKR entered the battle for the Indian seamer. With a base price of ₹2 cr, GT bags him for ₹6.25 cr.

    Shreyas Iyer
    RCB and DC get into an instant bidding war for the Indian top-order batter, followed by KKR and GT. Against his base price of ₹ cr, it is KKR that ropes him in for ₹12.25 cr.

    Ravichandran Ashwin
    After another interesting bidding war with DC and RR, it is the latter that picks up the all-rounder for ₹5 crore against his base price of ₹2 crore.

    Shikhar Dhawan
    After an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Dhawan goes to PBKS for ₹8.255 crore against his base price of ₹2 crore.

