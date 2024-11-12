Lifestyle
Washing machines have made laundry much easier. However, not all types of clothes should be washed this way. Let's see what fabrics should be avoided from washing machines.
Silk clothes are very delicate. As the washing machine process is fast, it will reduce the softness of silk clothes. So, it is very good to wash them by hand.
Washing woolen clothes in a washing machine damages them and reduces their quality. So it is best to wash them by hand.
Clothes with large lace, embroidery or zardozi work should not be put in the washing machine, otherwise they will get tangled and torn.
Not all types of shoes can be washed in a washing machine. Especially leather, shoes made of soft cloth should not be put in the washing machine.
Washing clothes with foam or memory foam in a washing machine will damage them as the soap solution will get stuck in them.
Sometimes there are coins, keys or other metal objects in pant or shirt pockets. These will damage the machine. So these items should not be put in.
Studs, buttons or chains on these garments will break or get caught in other garments when the washing machine spins. It is safe to wash them by hand.
Washing blazers and suits in the washing machine will spoil their fitting. They should always be dry cleaned.
Kitchen towels will have oil stains. They should not be put in the washing machine.