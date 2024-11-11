Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 hosting woes: Now, PCB to seek ICC clarity on India's refusal to send team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly plans to seek clarification from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the hosting arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly plans to seek clarification from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the hosting arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025. While the PCB has been informed that India will not participate in the tournament if held in Pakistan, there has been no mention of a proposed hybrid model for hosting.

The ICC has notified the PCB of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan, but details on any alternative hosting options remain unclear.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a PCB source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

A hybrid model was previously used for the Asia Cup, with India’s matches held in Sri Lanka while other games took place in Pakistan. There is now speculation that Dubai could serve as the venue for India’s matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled for February next year.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source told PTI.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

The report, quoting the source, further stated that the PCB is awaiting policy guidelines from the government concerning India, which will be referenced when seeking clarification from the ICC on India’s refusal to participate. The source also noted potential legal implications for the ICC should the Pakistani government choose to take a firm stance on cricketing relations with India.

"There would be legal implications from commercial partners as the ICC has provided undertakings to the broadcasters, sponsors that all top cricket playing nations will participate in its tournaments," the source told the news agency.

India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and the two teams now face each other only in ICC tournaments.

