Juhi Chawla turns 57: Explore 8 interesting facts about her

Modeling Career

Before acting, Juhi Chawla was a successful model. She won the Miss India title in 1984 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant.

 

Voice Talent

Juhi has showcased her talent for voice modulation, voicing Maggie Simpson in the Hindi version of The Simpsons (2005) and several other animated films.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond acting, Juhi is an entrepreneur. She co-owns the KKR IPL team and actively supports sustainable and environmentally-conscious ventures focused on green initiatives.

SRK Connection

Juhi shares a close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. Together, they co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL franchise and have starred in numerous films.

Classical Dance

Juhi is trained in classical dance forms like Kathak and Bharatanatyam. Though not frequently featured in her films, she maintains a deep connection to these arts.

 

Wildlife Advocacy

Juhi is passionate about wildlife conservation, working with organizations like PETA and promoting the protection of endangered species through various campaigns and initiatives.

 

Film Producer

In 2000, Juhi co-founded Dreamz Unlimited with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. The production company produced films like Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

