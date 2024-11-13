Donald Trump picks John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, ending speculation around Kash Patel

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had selected former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe to serve as the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Donald Trump picks John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, ending speculation around Kash Patel snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 6:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 6:46 AM IST

In a move that has caught political observers by surprise, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had selected former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe to serve as the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The announcement comes amid earlier speculation that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, an Indian-origin former Republican House staffer, was a frontrunner for the position.

Ratcliffe, a staunch ally of Trump, served as the nation's top intelligence official during the final months of Trump’s presidency. He was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in May 2020, where he gained attention for his unwavering support of the Trump administration’s positions, including challenging the findings of the Russia investigation and publicly defending the President's actions.

Trump praised Ratcliffe’s tenure, highlighting his commitment to uncovering what he claimed were instances of government overreach, including the FBI’s actions in the Russia probe and the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. In his statement, Trump called Ratcliffe "a warrior for Truth and Honesty," emphasizing his dedication to national security and Constitutional rights. "He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump declared.

Also read: When Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage

Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney from Texas and a member of the House of Representatives, was known for his close ties to the President. However, his nomination to DNI faced significant opposition, particularly from Senate Democrats, who accused him of political bias and questioned his qualifications. Despite the criticism, Ratcliffe was confirmed in a party-line vote.

Ratcliffe's potential new role at the CIA will make him the first person to serve in both of the U.S.'s highest intelligence positions. His leadership at DNI was controversial, with detractors accusing him of declassifying intelligence to benefit Trump politically. Ratcliffe has denied these allegations, asserting that his actions were focused on transparency.

In an unexpected twist, Trump’s decision to appoint Ratcliffe came after reports that Patel, a rising star in the Republican Party, was under consideration for the role. Patel, who served in multiple senior positions during Trump’s first term, was known for his role in drafting the contentious “Nunes Memo,” a document critical of the Justice Department’s handling of a surveillance warrant related to the Trump campaign.

Patel, who also held key positions within the National Security Council and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, garnered the trust of Trump for his staunch defense of the administration and its policies. While Patel was speculated to be a potential candidate for CIA director, the nomination ultimately went to Ratcliffe, a decision that has now shifted the spotlight away from Patel’s political trajectory.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Explained How 'DOGE' meme inspired name of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's new US Govt department snt

Explained: How 'DOGE' meme inspired name of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's new US Govt department

United States $35 trillion crisis Why Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE is Americas last chance vkp

United States' $35 trillion crisis: Why Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's 'DOGE' is America's last chance

SHOCKING Scientists propose revolutionary theory for Moon's origin, challenge popular collision hypothesis snt

SHOCKING! Scientists propose revolutionary theory for Moon's origin, challenge popular collision hypothesis

Threat to bureaucracy Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's 1st reaction after Trump picks them to lead DOGE snt

'Threat to bureaucracy': Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's 1st reaction after Trump picks them to lead DOGE

Tip of blade still in skull: US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post shk

Tip of blade still in skull: US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post

Recent Stories

Zomato shares Swiggy surprise debut in share market on social media with beautiful message vkp

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon