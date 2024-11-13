Donald Trump picks John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, ending speculation around Kash Patel

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had selected former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe to serve as the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In a move that has caught political observers by surprise, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had selected former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe to serve as the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The announcement comes amid earlier speculation that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, an Indian-origin former Republican House staffer, was a frontrunner for the position.

Ratcliffe, a staunch ally of Trump, served as the nation's top intelligence official during the final months of Trump’s presidency. He was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in May 2020, where he gained attention for his unwavering support of the Trump administration’s positions, including challenging the findings of the Russia investigation and publicly defending the President's actions.

Trump praised Ratcliffe’s tenure, highlighting his commitment to uncovering what he claimed were instances of government overreach, including the FBI’s actions in the Russia probe and the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. In his statement, Trump called Ratcliffe "a warrior for Truth and Honesty," emphasizing his dedication to national security and Constitutional rights. "He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump declared.

Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney from Texas and a member of the House of Representatives, was known for his close ties to the President. However, his nomination to DNI faced significant opposition, particularly from Senate Democrats, who accused him of political bias and questioned his qualifications. Despite the criticism, Ratcliffe was confirmed in a party-line vote.

Ratcliffe's potential new role at the CIA will make him the first person to serve in both of the U.S.'s highest intelligence positions. His leadership at DNI was controversial, with detractors accusing him of declassifying intelligence to benefit Trump politically. Ratcliffe has denied these allegations, asserting that his actions were focused on transparency.

In an unexpected twist, Trump’s decision to appoint Ratcliffe came after reports that Patel, a rising star in the Republican Party, was under consideration for the role. Patel, who served in multiple senior positions during Trump’s first term, was known for his role in drafting the contentious “Nunes Memo,” a document critical of the Justice Department’s handling of a surveillance warrant related to the Trump campaign.

Patel, who also held key positions within the National Security Council and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, garnered the trust of Trump for his staunch defense of the administration and its policies. While Patel was speculated to be a potential candidate for CIA director, the nomination ultimately went to Ratcliffe, a decision that has now shifted the spotlight away from Patel’s political trajectory.

