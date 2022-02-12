IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE: David Warner goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru. The overseas players were the ones to watch out for, as some received attractive bids, besides a few going unsold. Check out.

The 2022 IPL Mega Auction entertains all. With 600 players going under the hammer, the overseas players also received attention for drawing top bucks, while some failed to get on the sold list. As the action continues for a couple of days, you can check out the foreign players who did well or remain unsold during the auction. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Indian players who attracted top bids; remained unsold

David Warner

The Australian opener saw a bid between DC and CSK. Against a base price of ₹2 cr, he was sold to the former for ₹6.25 cr.

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper-opener with a base price of ₹2 cr saw bidding proceedings from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI, GT and LSG. Ultimately, it was LSG who bagged him for ₹6.75 cr.

Faf du Plessis

The South African opener had a base price of ₹2 crore. As DC and RCB began the bidding proceedings, he went to the latter for ₹7 cr.

Trent Boult

RR, RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) engage in an interesting bidding war for the Kiwi pacer. Against his base price of ₹2 crore, it is RR that bags him for ₹8 crore.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African pacer receives bids from DC, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, it is the latter who claims him for ₹ 9.25 crore against his base price of ₹2 crore.