'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

As the Indian cricket team lands in Australia for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian media has set the stage ablaze with intense excitement, focusing on two Indian cricketing icons: Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. With just days to go until the first Test kicks off in Perth on November 22, the coverage has gone into overdrive, building up the historic rivalry between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli's star power takes over

Kohli, the face of Indian cricket, has once again taken center stage, dominating the front pages of leading Australian newspapers, some of them even carrying accompanying text in Hindi and Punjabi along with English. Sydney-based tabloid The Daily Telegraph has featured a colossal image of the batting superstar, with a bold Hindi headline that reads "Yugon ki Ladai" (Fight for the Ages), capturing the gravity of this battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli's stature as one of cricket's greatest players has ignited a frenzy among fans, with many across India and Australia eagerly awaiting his performances on the field.

The Herald Sun follows suit with another prominent feature on Kohli, offering a comprehensive breakdown of his career stats in all formats—Tests, ODIs, and T20Is—underscoring his unparalleled impact on world cricket. Kohli’s presence has captured the imagination of fans on both sides, as the five-match series threatens to become yet another chapter in his legendary career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The New King

While Kohli's dominance of the headlines is unquestionable, there’s another name emerging as a future star—Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Daily Telegraph has dubbed him "The New King," dedicating an entire page to the young opener, who is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about players in world cricket.

Jaiswal’s aggressive style of play has earned comparisons to India’s cricketing greats, with a section of the Australian media calling him the most aggressive Indian opener since Virender Sehwag.

Interestingly, despite the Indian team being led by Rohit Sharma, a modern-day batting great, the Australian media spotlighted Kohli on their front pages, while portraying Rohit’s opening partner, Jaiswal, as his potential successor.

The 22-year-old’s rise to prominence has captured the attention of Australian media, with fans buzzing about his potential to be a game-changer in the series. With his fearless approach at the crease, Jaiswal is quickly becoming a household name, and Australian cricket fans are preparing for a thrilling contest with the young prodigy.

A few fans, however, noted that this buzz is a wake up call for Shubman Gill who is often referred to as the 'Prince of Indian cricket' due to his elegant batting style and run-scoring flair.

The BGT rivalry heats up

As the media builds the tension, the excitement surrounding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is reaching fever pitch. The series, often regarded as one of Test cricket’s greatest rivalries, will see Australia determined to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2015. After two successive losses to India on home soil, the Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, is gearing up to face India’s formidable squad, which includes the seasoned Kohli and the rising star Jaiswal.

The Daily Telegraph has taken the celebration a step further by planning an eight-page print and digital wrap covering the entire series. Available in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, this wrap will feature in-depth coverage in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, providing a comprehensive guide to fans in anticipation of the action.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule and squads

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick off with the first Test at Perth Stadium from November 22-26, followed by matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

As the build-up intensifies and fans on both sides await the showdown, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to deliver yet another unforgettable chapter in this legendary rivalry. With Virat Kohli’s legacy and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promise lighting up the Australian media, the stage is set for a fierce battle that will be remembered for years to come. The 2024 series is not just another contest—it’s a "Fight for the Ages," one that will surely captivate the world.

