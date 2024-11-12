Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

India’s seasoned fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket after nearly a year on the sidelines, following his selection in Bengal’s squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, starting November 13.

Shami's comeback is being closely monitored as part of his preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth. Despite not being named in the initial Test squad for the five-match series, there remains a chance for him to be added if he can demonstrate his fitness in this red-ball game.

Shami’s comeback is being closely monitored as part of his preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth. Despite not being named in the initial Test squad for the five-match series, there remains a chance for him to be added if he can demonstrate his fitness in this red-ball game.

Also read: 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

The Bengal pacer had earlier expressed hope of making the Australia tour, eyeing one or two Ranji games to prove his readiness. However, given the scheduling constraints, Shami will have just one Ranji game before the white-ball domestic season resumes.

Shami’s absence over the past year has been due to an ankle injury, followed by a right foot surgery in March for an Achilles tendon injury, which he managed while becoming the top wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 24 wickets in seven matches. His rehabilitation has been underway at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he worked through recovery programs to address lingering ankle swelling and a side strain. Although he was nearly fit for the Duleep Trophy in September, a setback due to knee swelling temporarily delayed his return.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia

If Shami successfully passes the fitness test in Indore, he may join an Indian pace attack led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, and featuring Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. The reserves currently include Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed, but Shami’s experience could prove invaluable for the challenging tour.

Shami's form and fitness will be crucial in determining whether he can join India’s campaign down under, bringing his pace and experience back to a national squad looking to build on recent momentum in Test cricket.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Shami's return after one-year injury hiatus:

