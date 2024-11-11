New Zealand secures thrilling T20I win against Sri Lanka

Glenn Phillips picked up three wickets and defended eight runs in the final over as New Zealand won by five runs.

New Zealand secured a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. The visitors won by five runs at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. The Black Caps, batting first after losing the toss, were all out for 108 in 19.3 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka managed only 103 runs in 19.5 overs. Glenn Phillips led the Kiwis to victory by taking three wickets in the final over, with the hosts needing eight runs to win.

Pathum Nissanka (52) and Maheesh Theekshana (13) were at the crease when Phillips came to bowl. Theekshana took a single of the first ball. Sri Lanka then needed seven runs from five deliveries. Phillips dismissed Nissanka, caught by Nicholls, on the next delivery. Matheesha Pathirana was out stumped on the very next ball. Nuwan Thushara came in next and took a single off the fourth ball. Sri Lanka needed six runs from two balls. The spinner then dismissed Theekshana on the fifth ball, securing the win for New Zealand. Watch the final over...

Besides Phillips, Lockie Ferguson also took three wickets. Ferguson, who conceded only seven runs in two overs, was the player of the match. Apart from Nissanka, only Bhanuka Rajapaksa (15) and Theekshana (14) reached double figures for Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis (2), Kusal Perera (3), Kamindu Mendis (1), Charith Asalanka (0), Wanindu Hasaranga (3), and Dunith Wellalage (1) failed to shine. Michael Bracewell chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, Will Young's 30 runs helped New Zealand cross 100. Mitchell Santner (19) and Josh Clarkson (24) were the other batsmen who reached double figures for the visitors. Tim Robinson (0), Mark Chapman (2), Glenn Phillips (4), and Michael Bracewell (0) failed to make an impact. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with four wickets to his name, while Pathirana took three scalps.

New Zealand have now leveled the two-match T20I series 1-1. The three-match ODI series will begin in Dambulla on Wednesday (November 13).

