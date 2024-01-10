Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Memes trolling Sadio Mane explode after ex-Liverpool star marries 19-year-old girlfriend in native Senegal

    Al-Nassr forward and former Liverpool star, Sadio Mane recently married his longtime girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a private ceremony in Dakar on January 7.

    football
    Al Nassr forward and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane recently wed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a private ceremony held in his home country of Senegal. The wedding reportedly occurred on January 7 in Keur Massar, a locality in Senegal's capital city of Dakar, just six days prior to the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations on January 13. The intimate event was attended by close family, friends, and fellow footballers.

    Reports suggest that Aisha has been in the 31-year-old footballer's life since her teenage years, although the exact duration of their relationship is undisclosed. Notably, the legal age of consent in Senegal is 16 years old. According to Pulse Sports, the Senegalese footballer has been financially supportive, covering her school expenses during her academic years.

    Initially reported as 18 years old, later Senegalese media quoting sources on Tuesday night clarified that Aisha is 19 years old and hails from a suburb of the capital Dakar. Both Sadio Mane and Aisha share the same religion, Islam, and are described as private individuals. Some of the official wedding photos were posted on @SMane_Officiel, accompanied by the caption 'thanks to God' written in Arabic.

    Photographs capturing the wedding ceremony have been shared on Instagram by the photography company @Magvision_Evens_Officiel. The images depict Mane and his wife, who was raised in the Casamance area of Senegal and is the daughter of an architect, holding hands and posing together after the ceremony. A particular picture displays the couple seated beneath an arrangement of roses, with the inscription 'Mrs Mane' adorning the wall.

    An X user shared a video capturing the couple's joyous moments as they sat together on a sofa after the wedding. The caption read: 'A very simple and humble man, congratulations Sadio Mane. May Allah bless your union.'

    In the wedding photos, Aisha is elegantly dressed in a mermaid-style gown, featuring intricate lace, long sleeves, and a silky veil. Additional pictures showcase her in a second outfit – a silk white top and skirt ensemble paired with a chunky gold necklace and earrings. Henna designs adorn both of the bride's hands. Mane is captured wearing traditional Senegalese attire in the images.

    During his tenure at Liverpool, Mane kept his relationship with Aisha confidential, not publicly disclosing any details. In 2022, Mane did discuss the kind of person he envisioned marrying. According to Tribune, he remarked, "I've seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks. I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love."

    While Mane first noticed Aisha when she was 16, he didn't formally approach her at that time, as per Sports Brief. Instead, he reportedly communicated his intentions to his uncle, a family friend, paving the way for their eventual union.

    While several fans congratulated the couple after their wedding, there were a few who trolled the ex-Bayern Munich player for marrying a woman who is nearly 12 years younger. Here's a look at some of the reactions that went viral:

    Shortly before marrying his long-time girlfriend, Sadio Mane played a crucial role in the construction of a stadium in Bambali, Senegal. The footballer actively contributed to replacing the mud pitch, revitalizing the very place where his football journey commenced. This endeavor is just one among the numerous contributions Mane has made towards the development of his home country.

    Sadio Mane, after completing a £34 million transfer from Bayern Munich to join Al Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo last year, signed a new contract with the Saudi Pro League side, earning approximately £650,000 per week. Mane faced challenges during his time in the Bundesliga, struggling to settle in the Bavarian club and facing rumors of a fallout with teammate Leroy Sane, the former Manchester City star.

    Since his move to Al Nassr, Mane has made 26 appearances and scored 12 goals. The Senegalese forward has recently been named in the squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, where he is currently in camp with teammates. Mane is expected to lead the charge for continental glory, beginning with Senegal's match against Gambia on January 15, followed by matches against Cameroon and Guinea.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
