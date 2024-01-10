Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid

    Rahul Dravid has announced that Virat Kohli's will be missing in the upcoming first T20I against West Indies due to personal reasons.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    In a recent announcement, Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Virat Kohli will miss the first T20I against West Indies due to personal reasons. The opening pair for the match is set to be Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, offering a new combination at the top of the order. Stay tuned for an exciting start to the series with some strategic changes in the batting lineup.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 5:33 PM IST
