'Biggest achievement of my life': Mohammed Shami after winning prestigious Arjuna Award (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami receives the prestigious Arjuna Award for his stellar performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and significant contributions to Indian cricket throughout the year.

Mohammed Shami had an exceptional year, playing a pivotal role in numerous victories for the Indian team in 2023. Notably, his remarkable performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 stood out, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker despite missing a few matches.

On Tuesday, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award, recognising his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, acknowledging Shami's stellar performance throughout the year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had nominated Shami for this esteemed honour, a gesture that brought immense joy to the accomplished pacer.

"This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud. A lot of individuals remain mere spectators as they watch others win these awards throughout their lives. It’s a dream that remains unfulfilled for many, this is a feeling that can't be expressed" said Shami on being nominated for the second biggest sporting honour in the country.

"I try my best to fulfil my responsibilities, I love playing this sport. My parents are proud of my achievements and I am honoured to receive this award" concluded Shami

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis