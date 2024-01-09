Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Biggest achievement of my life': Mohammed Shami after winning prestigious Arjuna Award (WATCH)

    Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami receives the prestigious Arjuna Award for his stellar performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and significant contributions to Indian cricket throughout the year.

    cricket 'Biggest achievement of my life': Mohammed Shami after winning prestigious Arjuna Award (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami had an exceptional year, playing a pivotal role in numerous victories for the Indian team in 2023. Notably, his remarkable performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 stood out, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker despite missing a few matches.

    On Tuesday, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award, recognising his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, acknowledging Shami's stellar performance throughout the year.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India had nominated Shami for this esteemed honour, a gesture that brought immense joy to the accomplished pacer.

    "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud. A lot of individuals remain mere spectators as they watch others win these awards throughout their lives. It’s a dream that remains unfulfilled for many, this is a feeling that can't be expressed" said Shami on being nominated for the second biggest sporting honour in the country.

    "I try my best to fulfil my responsibilities, I love playing this sport. My parents are proud of my achievements and I am honoured to receive this award" concluded Shami

    Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup osf

    Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup

    cricket Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy osf

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy

    cricket Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career,' reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar osf

    Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career, reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar

    Danish Kaneria's fiery one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote snt

    Danish Kaneria's 'fiery' one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote

    Recent Stories

    Operation Cactus: How India helped Maldives thwart coup in 1988 anr

    Operation Cactus: How India helped Maldives thwart coup in 1988

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff' RKK

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'

    Chef Manohar to make 7,000kg 'Ram Halwa' for Ayodhya temple AJR

    Chef Manohar to make 7,000kg 'Ram Halwa' for Ayodhya temple

    Visit Lakshadweep: Know how to apply for permit RBA

    Visit Lakshadweep: Know how to apply for permit

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon