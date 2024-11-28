Mahakumbh preparations to be completed by December 10: CM Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, assuring completion by December 10, ahead of PM Modi's visit on December 13 to inaugurate development projects.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 on Wednesday. Addressing the media afterwards, he assured that all arrangements for the grand event would be completed a month ahead of schedule, by December 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects.

Highlighting the rapid pace of preparations, CM Yogi emphasized that work is progressing on a war footing. Senior government and administrative officials have thoroughly reviewed and inspected the ongoing projects. Despite delays caused by an extended rainy season, the Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will be held in a spectacular sng grand manner.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in the opportunity to receive Prime Minister Modi's guidance during the inauguration. He noted that both central and state governments, along with all departments, are fully committed to ensuring the success of this monumental event. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Mahakumbh-2025 will feature a significantly expanded fairground, covering 800 more hectares than the 2019 Kumbh. He highlighted the success of previous expansions, noting that in the last Kumbh, approximately 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions were accommodated. This year, the number of tents will be doubled to 1.8 lakh, ensuring a larger capacity for pilgrims and organizations. 

CM Yogi emphasized that devotees of Sanatan Dharma and followers of Indian traditions who revere the Ganga and Prayagraj will have the opportunity to participate in this grand event. Saints, social, and cultural organizations from across the nation are also expected to join. Extensive infrastructure development is underway in both the Kumbh area and the city, with projects progressing on schedule. Some works will be completed by November 30 and others by December 10. 

The Prime Minister will visit Prayagraj on December 13 to perform Maa Ganga aarti and inaugurate various development projects. He will also witness a display of the Digital Kumbh and the completed works aimed at enhancing the grandeur of the event.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the positive contributions in preparation for the Mahakumbh. He urged continued support to showcase Prayagraj in a positive light to the nation and the world, inviting devotees globally to experience the divine event.

