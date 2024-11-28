Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 18-year marriage concludes in divorce. Dhanush denies love marriage rumors, explaining their relationship began through media speculation and family discussions.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially ended their 20-year marriage, as the Chennai Family Welfare Court granted them a divorce. The couple, who had been a prominent fixture in Tamil cinema, reached this decision after a long period of introspection and mutual agreement that reconciliation was no longer possible.

Their separation announcement came in January 2022, with a joint statement expressing that their journey together had been one of growth, understanding, and adaptation. They emphasized their bond as parents, partners, and friends but concluded that their paths had now diverged. Despite their decision to part ways, the couple's relationship had a significant impact on the public, having been closely followed throughout the years.

What adds intrigue to their separation is the revelation of how their relationship began. In a 2004 press conference, Dhanush strongly refuted rumors of a love marriage, clarifying that he and Aishwaryaa did not date before getting married. He explained that he knew Aishwaryaa as his elder sister's friend and that the media's speculations about their relationship prompted both families to explore the idea of marriage. Dhanush humorously credited the media for bringing them together, claiming that their marriage was not a result of love but a thoughtful decision.

The couple, despite an age gap of two years—Aishwaryaa being older—addressed these rumors during the same press conference. Dhanush dismissed concerns about their age difference, stating it had never been an issue for him.

Now, after two decades of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have parted ways, and while the divorce is final, Rajinikanth has yet to publicly comment on the matter. Their separation marks the end of a significant chapter in their personal and professional lives.

