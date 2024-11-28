Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON: Outrage as organization distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das (WATCH)

The High Court on Thursday declined to impose a ban on the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, as reported by a local newspaper.

The High Court on Thursday declined to impose a ban on the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, as reported by a local newspaper. This decision comes shortly after a lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of a Hindu leader arrested on sedition charges.

On Wednesday, the lawyer had petitioned the High Court to ban ISKCON, citing newspaper reports related to the organization. In response, the court directed the attorney general to provide details on the government’s actions concerning ISKCON’s recent activities, according to The Daily Star.

The Hindu leader in question, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was arrested earlier this week and had previously been expelled from ISKCON. His arrest led to violent clashes on Tuesday, during which Advocate Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor, lost his life.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, the attorney general’s office submitted the requested information to the bench presided over by Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury, as reported by The Daily Star.

“ISKCON has been operating in Bangladesh as a radical organisation, engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest,” the notice alleged.

A notice citing a book by former Bangladeshi intelligence officials has accused Iskcon of organizing religious events with the alleged intent of "inciting sectarian violence," "imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities," and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes, according to a local newspaper.

The notice, issued by Russel, was addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Inspector General of Police. It called for an immediate ban on Iskcon in Bangladesh under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

ISKCON dissociates itself from arrested Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

Meanwhile, ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das on Thursday said the organization shall not take any responsibility of the words or actions of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, Das announced that Chinmoy was expelled from ISKCON recently.

Earlier, Iskcon had appealed to Bangladeshi authorities to promote "peaceful coexistence" for Hindus in the country while "strongly" condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he prepared to travel to Chattogram for a rally. He was subsequently denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday in connection with a sedition case.

