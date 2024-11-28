Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan to stream on THIS platform; Check here

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. With a ₹400 crore box office run, it releases on Netflix in January 2025. The film follows Rooh Baba’s eerie encounters with vengeful spirit Manjulika in Kolkata

Anees Bazmee directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' released on Diwali this year. The horror comedy follows the life of Rooh Baba, a ghost buster who encounters the vengeful spirit of Manjulika. He unravels a world of supernatural hauntings

Kartik Aaryan reprised his role as Rooh Baba as Vidya Balan returned for the 3rd installment reprising her role as Manjulika and Mallika. Triptii Dimri played the role of Meera, the love interest of Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit joined the stellar cast as Anjulika

Following its theatrical success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Netflix, with streaming expected to begin in January 2025. Although reports suggest the date, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed the OTT debut yet

Released on November 1, 2024, in theatres, the film earned over ₹400 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It received widespread acclaim for its engaging narrative, sharp humor, and impressive performances

Written by Aakash Kaushik and directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film’s captivating blend of horror and comedy won over audiences nationwide

