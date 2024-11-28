Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan to stream on THIS platform; Check here

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. With a ₹400 crore box office run, it releases on Netflix in January 2025. The film follows Rooh Baba’s eerie encounters with vengeful spirit Manjulika in Kolkata

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Anees Bazmee directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' released on Diwali this year. The horror comedy follows the life of Rooh Baba, a ghost buster who encounters the vengeful spirit of Manjulika. He unravels a world of supernatural hauntings

article_image2

Kartik Aaryan reprised his role as Rooh Baba as Vidya Balan returned for the 3rd installment reprising her role as Manjulika and Mallika. Triptii Dimri played the role of Meera, the love interest of Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit joined the stellar cast as Anjulika

article_image3

Following its theatrical success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Netflix, with streaming expected to begin in January 2025. Although reports suggest the date, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed the OTT debut yet

article_image4

Released on November 1, 2024, in theatres, the film earned over ₹400 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It received widespread acclaim for its engaging narrative, sharp humor, and impressive performances

article_image5

Written by Aakash Kaushik and directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film’s captivating blend of horror and comedy won over audiences nationwide

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL WATCH ATG

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on NTI

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on

Recent Stories

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look vkp

Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives gcw

Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon