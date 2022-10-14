TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE to release seat allotment result on October 16; know details

The TS EAMCET counselling process will consist of three rounds, with engineering college seats assigned based on the TS EAMCET rank list. Updates on EAMCET 2022 counselling can be received by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022) seat allotment results on October 16. The TS EAMCET round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in; candidates can check and download the result using their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

From October 16 to 18, candidates can pay their tuition fees and self-report on the website tseamcet.nic.in.

Know the steps to check the TS EAMCET Round 2 allotment result:

1) Go to the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling website, tseamcet.nic.in

2) Click on the EAMCET 2022 round 2 allotment result link to view the results

3) Log in with your credentials and submit

4) Download and take a printout

The TS EAMCET counselling process will take three rounds, with seats in engineering colleges assigned based on the TS EAMCET rank list. Candidates can get updates on EAMCET 2022 counselling by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to download their provisional seat allotment list letter and bring it when reporting to the relevant department. Candidates must report to the allotted institute by the dates specified in the allotment letter, or their admission will be cancelled.

