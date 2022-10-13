Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here

    According to the academy, the MET 2023 exam will be given online in slots, the dates of which will be announced later. Candidates who pass the Manipal entrance exam will be eligible for undergraduate admission to the university.

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here
    The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has begun online registration for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2023. Applicants for MET 2023 can apply online at manipal.edu. The MET 2023 exam will be given online in slots, the dates of which will be announced later, according to the academy. Candidates who pass the Manipal entrance exam will be eligible for admission to the university's undergraduate programmes.

    Applicants must have completed Class 12th or an equivalent Mathematics, English, and Physics examinations to be considered eligible to take the MET 2023 BTech. A minimum of 50 per cent in Mathematics, Physics, and any optional subject are required (Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or any technical vocational subject). There is no minimum age requirement for MET 2023 applications.

    Filling out the application form, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form are all part of the MET 2023 registration process.

    Know how to apply for MET 2023:
    1) Register on the official website, manipal.edu, with the necessary information, contact numbers, and email address
    2) Log in with the system-generated credentials once more
    3) Complete the Manipal MET 2023 application form
    4) Choose the programme
    5) Check the application and submit it

