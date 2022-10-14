Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi University to release simulated list today; How is it different from cut-off list?

    Delhi University will be releasing the DU Simulated List 2022 today. As per the official schedule, the simulated list for DU Admissions will be available today, October 14, 2022 at 5 PM on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

    Delhi University to release simulated list today How is it different from cut off list gcw
    The University of Delhi will be releasing a ‘simulated list’ today, October 14. This is a brand-new option to help students gain a better sense of the college and course they are enrolling in. If a student believes there are few possibilities for admission into the college or course they want to take, or if a better opportunity is emerging. They will have a chance to alter the rankings of the courses and colleges they like.

    On October 18, the first merit list will be released. Three cut-off lists will be used. According to the schedule provided by Delhi University, spot admissions would take place if any seats remain following the three rounds of cut-off lists.

    More than 2.17 lakh applications have been submitted to the institution this year in an effort to fill 70,000 spots in undergraduate programmes. According to varsity authorities, more over 1.5 lakh students have chosen their preferred college courses, which is around 67,000 fewer than the entire enrollment.

    For the first time, CUET results rather than students' class 12 grades are being used to define cutoffs. The class 12 score will be used to break ties if the CUET scores are equal.

    Here's the full schedule you need to know: 

    October 14 - Simulated List
    October 18 - First List
    October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification

    October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats
    October 30 - Second List
    November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats
    November 10 - Third List
    November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation
    November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List

