Sridevi's shocking reaction when she was offered movie alongside NTR: Here’s what she said

Sridevi played NTR's granddaughter. Later, she starred as the heroine alongside him. Do you know Sridevi's reaction when she was first offered the role of heroine with NTR?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Actress Sridevi

The ethereal beauty Sridevi started her career as a child artist. Later, she became a heroine and ruled Indian cinema. Her talent is evident in her rise from South Indian cinema to becoming the number one heroine in Bollywood. Sridevi was known as the epitome of beauty.

article_image2

NTR


NTR and Sridevi were a hit combination. Superhits like Vetagadu, Sardar Paparayudu, Bobbili Puli, Kondaveeti Simham, and Gajadonga featured this pair. Vetagadu was Sridevi's first film as a heroine with NTR. Released in 1979 under K. Raghavendra Rao's direction, the film was a huge success. Sridevi was reportedly shocked when she got her first chance as a heroine with NTR.
 

article_image3

NTR and Sridevi

Sridevi once said, ''Working under Raghavendra Rao's direction was a great experience. Every heroine who acted in his films became a dream girl. Every film and every song I did with him was a hit. My first movie with Raghavendra Rao was Padaharella Vayasu.

article_image4

Sridevi and Raghavendra Rao

One day, Raghavendra Rao came to me and said, 'Sridevi, I'm going to tell you some shocking news.' I asked, 'What is it, sir?' He said, 'We are going to work together again.' I replied, 'That's good news. How is it shocking news, sir?' He said, 'No, you are going to act opposite a big star hero.'

article_image5

NTR and Sridevi

I asked, 'Who is the hero?' Raghavendra Rao said, 'NTR.' Then I was really shocked. I said, 'Sir, I acted as his granddaughter. How can I be the heroine now, sir?' He said, 'Don't worry. I'm here. I spoke to NTR, and he happily agreed.' I was very happy about that.''

article_image6

NTR and Sridevi

Despite the age difference between Sridevi and NTR, and the fact that she had previously played his granddaughter, the audience accepted them. So, Sridevi and NTR did many films together. In the 1972 film Badi Pantulu, NTR played the grandfather, and Sridevi played the granddaughter. It is known that Anjali Devi, who paired with NTR, later played his mother. Such unique combinations are common in the film industry.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here NTI

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show RBA

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

Recent Stories

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details anr

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month vkp

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon