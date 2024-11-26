Sridevi's shocking reaction when she was offered movie alongside NTR: Here’s what she said

Sridevi played NTR's granddaughter. Later, she starred as the heroine alongside him. Do you know Sridevi's reaction when she was first offered the role of heroine with NTR?

Actress Sridevi

The ethereal beauty Sridevi started her career as a child artist. Later, she became a heroine and ruled Indian cinema. Her talent is evident in her rise from South Indian cinema to becoming the number one heroine in Bollywood. Sridevi was known as the epitome of beauty.

NTR



NTR and Sridevi were a hit combination. Superhits like Vetagadu, Sardar Paparayudu, Bobbili Puli, Kondaveeti Simham, and Gajadonga featured this pair. Vetagadu was Sridevi's first film as a heroine with NTR. Released in 1979 under K. Raghavendra Rao's direction, the film was a huge success. Sridevi was reportedly shocked when she got her first chance as a heroine with NTR.



NTR and Sridevi

Sridevi once said, ''Working under Raghavendra Rao's direction was a great experience. Every heroine who acted in his films became a dream girl. Every film and every song I did with him was a hit. My first movie with Raghavendra Rao was Padaharella Vayasu.

Sridevi and Raghavendra Rao

One day, Raghavendra Rao came to me and said, 'Sridevi, I'm going to tell you some shocking news.' I asked, 'What is it, sir?' He said, 'We are going to work together again.' I replied, 'That's good news. How is it shocking news, sir?' He said, 'No, you are going to act opposite a big star hero.'

NTR and Sridevi

I asked, 'Who is the hero?' Raghavendra Rao said, 'NTR.' Then I was really shocked. I said, 'Sir, I acted as his granddaughter. How can I be the heroine now, sir?' He said, 'Don't worry. I'm here. I spoke to NTR, and he happily agreed.' I was very happy about that.''

NTR and Sridevi

Despite the age difference between Sridevi and NTR, and the fact that she had previously played his granddaughter, the audience accepted them. So, Sridevi and NTR did many films together. In the 1972 film Badi Pantulu, NTR played the grandfather, and Sridevi played the granddaughter. It is known that Anjali Devi, who paired with NTR, later played his mother. Such unique combinations are common in the film industry.

