GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details

The application fee for GATE 2023 can only be paid online. If a candidate wishes to appear in two papers, the fees for each must be doubled. The official website has an online registration link for the GATE 2023 exam, gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window with a late fee on Friday, October 14, 2022, at midnight. Candidates in the General category and foreign nationals must pay a late fee of Rs 2,200 per paper. Female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PWD) candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,350.

The GATE 2023 application fee can only be paid online. If a candidate wishes to appear in two papers, the fees must be double those for a single paper. The official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, has an online registration link for the GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023 will consist of 29 papers. A candidate will be permitted to take one or two GATE 2023 examination papers. A candidate can only choose the second paper from the pre-defined two-paper combination list. Each GATE 2023 paper will be worth 100 marks; General Aptitude (GA) will be the same for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus (85 marks).

Know the types of questions for GATE 2023:

1) Multiple choice questions (MCQ)

2) Multiple select questions (MSQ) (and/or)

3) Numerical answer type (NAT) questions

Know the steps to register for GATE 2023:

1) Go to the GATE 2023 official website, gate.iitk.ac.in

2) Finish the registration process

3) Complete the application form, upload the required documentation, and pay the GATE 2023 registration fee

4) Submit the form

5) Download the application form and take a printout

Also Read: GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

Also Read: GATE 2023: Registrations link active now; know where, how to apply

Also Read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30