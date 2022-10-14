Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window with a late fee on Friday, October 14, 2022, at midnight. Candidates in the General category and foreign nationals must pay a late fee of Rs 2,200 per paper. Female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PWD) candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,350.

    The GATE 2023 application fee can only be paid online. If a candidate wishes to appear in two papers, the fees must be double those for a single paper. The official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, has an online registration link for the GATE 2023 exam.

    GATE 2023 will consist of 29 papers. A candidate will be permitted to take one or two GATE 2023 examination papers. A candidate can only choose the second paper from the pre-defined two-paper combination list. Each GATE 2023 paper will be worth 100 marks; General Aptitude (GA) will be the same for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus (85 marks).

    Know the types of questions for GATE 2023: 
    1) Multiple choice questions (MCQ)
    2) Multiple select questions (MSQ) (and/or)
    3) Numerical answer type (NAT) questions

    Know the steps to register for GATE 2023: 
    1)  Go to the GATE 2023 official website, gate.iitk.ac.in 
    2) Finish the registration process
    3) Complete the application form, upload the required documentation, and pay the GATE 2023 registration fee
    4) Submit the form
    5) Download the application form and take a printout

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
