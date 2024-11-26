Arjun Kapoor opens up about texting an Ex at 3 AM; fans guess if it's Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor confesses to texting an ex at 3 AM during an interview, leaving fans wondering if he's referring to his ex Malaika Arora after their recent split.



Recently, Arjun Kapoor talked candidly about messaging an ex late at night. The actor joked acknowledged texting an ex at three in the morning while chatting to Mashable India, asking, "Who is that liar here who is saying they've never texted an ex?"

The confession came during an interview where Arjun was asked if he had ever sent a late-night message to a friend. Arjun playfully responded, acknowledging his past behavior but didn’t reveal the identity of the ex he was referring to, sparking curiosity among fans.

Arjun and Malaika Arora, who had been dating for over six years, announced their breakup last month. At a public event, Arjun confirmed he was now single, casually telling the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax,” which quickly gained attention online.

Though the couple is no longer together, Arjun supported Malaika during difficult moments, such as the passing of her stepfather. Meanwhile, Malaika has hinted at having moved on, suggesting a new romance in her life without explicitly addressing the situation.

