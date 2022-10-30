Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    Candidates who have been assigned seats should report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Agartala from October 31 to November 3, 2022, with all required documents. Allotted candidates will be admitted from November 1 to November 4, 2022.

    The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional seat allotment result. Candidates can view the Tripura NEET UG counselling round 1 results on the official website, dme.tripura.gov.in.

    Candidates who have been assigned seats can report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Agartala with all required documents from October 31 to November 3, 2022. Admission of allotted candidates will take place from November 1 to November 4, 2022.

    "The provisional allotment result of round-1 of Tripura state NEET UG 2022 counselling is hereby published for all eligible candidates' general information. All candidates who have been provisionally assigned seats are instructed to report to the office of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Bidurkarta Chowmohani, Agartala, with all copies of eligibility and qualification documents, as well as four numbers of passport-size photos of the allotted candidate and with executed relevant bonds, from 31-10-2022 (Monday) to 3-11-2022 (Thursday)," reads an official statement from DME.

    According to DME, admission of allotted candidates will take place from November 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022. The deadline for entry to round-1 allocated seats is November 4, 2022, at 5 pm.

    Know how to check the Tripura NEET UG round 1 allotment result:
    1) Visit the official website, dme.tripura.gov.in
    2) Navigate to the 'What's New' section 
    3) Now, click on Tripura NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment link
    4) Tripura NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment list 2022 PDF will appear on the screen
    5) Check the allotment PDF for your name, roll number, and status
    6) Download and save for future use

    Video Icon