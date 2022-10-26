Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released; know how to check & other details

    State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG 2022 for 85% state quota seats. Candidates can download it from the CAP portal link on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released know how to check other details gcw
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    The Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022 has been made public by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. On the official website, www.cetcell.mahacet.org, all applicants who enrolled for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counseling will be able to get the merit list.

    According to the revised schedule, the last date to pay fees and complete the online registration was extended to October 25, 2022, up to 4 pm. The merit list was later released in the evening.

    It is significant to note that the nursing course provisional state merit list has been published, and candidates whose names appear on the list and have been shortlisted may download and save a copy of the list for their records.

    Also Read | DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26

    On October 28, 2022, the CAP Round 1 Selection Lists for Group C (BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing) and Group A (MBBS/BDS) will be published.

    Candidates must report to the designated colleges and physically join between October 29, 2022, and November 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with all original documents.

    How to download the merit list

    Step 1: Go to www.cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.
    Step 2: Select the NEET UG Merit List 2022 link by clicking on the CAP Portal and scrolling down.
    Step 3: The tentative merit list will now be shown.

    Also Read | ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    Step 4: Click on it to bring up the merit list on your screen.
    Step 5: Download the merit list, then print it off for your records.

    Candidates are advised to keep a copy for the physical joining to colleges and for their own reference 

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
