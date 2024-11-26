Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, other 4 districts till December 1st

Due to a deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low-pressure area, Tamil Nadu will experience heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days. Private weather analyst Pradeep John has stated that Chennai will experience continuous rain from today until December 1st.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Rain in Chennai

Intensified Northeast Monsoon

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. A deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low-pressure area. It is moving northwest, causing heavy rain from the delta districts to Chennai, as warned by the Meteorological Department. Private weather analyst, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, stated:

article_image2

Chennai Rains

5 Days of Rain in Chennai

Chennai will see good rainfall for 4-5 days, starting today. Delta regions like Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram will experience heavy downpours today. Cuddalore and Pandi will also receive heavy rainfall. The low-pressure area is located below Sri Lanka and has started moving north. Due to its slow movement and stagnation, Tamil Nadu's coastal areas will experience rain for the next 4-5 days, until November 1st.

article_image3

Cyclonic Circulation

Rain Until December 1st

Rain will start in Chennai and surrounding districts today. Good cloud cover is moving in. Chennai will see rain picking up from the 27th and continuing until December 1st. If the deep depression crosses the coast below Chennai, rain will also occur when it crosses the north coast. So, Chennai will have many rainy days. Enjoy the rain from today until December 1st.

article_image4

Heavy Rainfall Impact

Parking on Bridges?

Should cars be parked on bridges, should people stay in lodges, should supermarkets be emptied? I'm not going to advise anything like that. Chennai needs rain now. Poondi reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Chennai, is at 15% capacity, Chembarambakkam at 59%, and Red Hills at 71%. So, will Chennai face water scarcity in 2025? No. I expect good rain in the catchment areas. This is the last major rain spell in this northeast monsoon for Chennai and surrounding districts.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh vkp

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why vkp

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why

BREAKING: Eknath Shinde resigns as suspense over next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues shk

Eknath Shinde resigns as suspense over next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details anr

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month vkp

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon