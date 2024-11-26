Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, other 4 districts till December 1st

Due to a deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low-pressure area, Tamil Nadu will experience heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days. Private weather analyst Pradeep John has stated that Chennai will experience continuous rain from today until December 1st.

Rain in Chennai

Intensified Northeast Monsoon The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. A deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low-pressure area. It is moving northwest, causing heavy rain from the delta districts to Chennai, as warned by the Meteorological Department. Private weather analyst, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, stated:

Chennai Rains

5 Days of Rain in Chennai Chennai will see good rainfall for 4-5 days, starting today. Delta regions like Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram will experience heavy downpours today. Cuddalore and Pandi will also receive heavy rainfall. The low-pressure area is located below Sri Lanka and has started moving north. Due to its slow movement and stagnation, Tamil Nadu's coastal areas will experience rain for the next 4-5 days, until November 1st.

Cyclonic Circulation

Rain Until December 1st Rain will start in Chennai and surrounding districts today. Good cloud cover is moving in. Chennai will see rain picking up from the 27th and continuing until December 1st. If the deep depression crosses the coast below Chennai, rain will also occur when it crosses the north coast. So, Chennai will have many rainy days. Enjoy the rain from today until December 1st.

Heavy Rainfall Impact

Parking on Bridges? Should cars be parked on bridges, should people stay in lodges, should supermarkets be emptied? I'm not going to advise anything like that. Chennai needs rain now. Poondi reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Chennai, is at 15% capacity, Chembarambakkam at 59%, and Red Hills at 71%. So, will Chennai face water scarcity in 2025? No. I expect good rain in the catchment areas. This is the last major rain spell in this northeast monsoon for Chennai and surrounding districts.

