    NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends reporting for round 2 till October 28; know details

    At the allotted centre, candidates must present the allocation letter downloaded from the MCC website, original papers, and self-attested photocopies of documents for verification and seat confirmation.
     

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    The NEET PG 2022 second-round counselling reporting deadline has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates in the NEET PG 2022 round 2 seat allotment can report to their assigned college until October 28, 2022 (5:00 pm). Aspirants must report to the NEET PG round 2 allotted Medical/Dental College with original documents and a self-attested photocopy of the same.

    Candidates can confirm their enrollment in the college of their choice by reporting to the college of their choice and paying the college fee by October 28. MCC will hold registrations for NEET PG round 3 counselling (mop-up round) between October 31 and November 4, 2022.

    Candidates who have taken a seat in NEET PG round 2 of State quota or AIQ counselling would be ineligible for further rounds of counselling. The data of joined candidates up to NEET second round counselling would be shared with all participating States by the MCC of DGHS, and vice versa. The MCC stated that this would prevent candidate duplication and seat blocking.

    In the mop-up round, the MCC will begin new registration for those applicants who registered in round 2 and withdrew with funds forfeited without joining. Such candidates may re-register with the payment of fees. Aspirants who have already joined and been admitted to AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities, or DNB up to round 2 will not be eligible to participate in the mop-up or stray vacancy round.
     

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
